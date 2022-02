Our tipster Jones Knows is now 71 points in profit for the season after last weekend - can he find the winning formula again?. Harry Maguire's beautiful, beautiful head thumped home a 20/1 winner for us as Manchester United scored from a corner for the first time in 138 attempts. A great advocate for the theory of if at first you don't succeed, try, try, try, try, try, try, try, try, try, try, try - you get the picture.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO