The Detroit Red Wings found their Original Six pride and found the net, and a Saturday night beating became a Saturday night thriller. Overmatched by the Toronto Maple Leafs for 40 minutes, the Wings whittled a five-goal deficit down to one, but couldn't sustain the momentum through a breathless third period that saw the teams combine for eight goals in the third period before the buzzer sounded on a 10-7 victory for the Leafs.

NHL ・ 38 MINUTES AGO