Calls for 20mph limit by Rugby schools after accident

A primary school worker and her boyfriend have been found guilty of wildlife offences after shocking videos revealed they encouraged a two-year-old to kill badgers and foxes during a disturbing family day out. A court heard that teaching assistant Paris Jade Carding, 28, of Wythenshawe, Greater Manchester appeared in 32 clips of “shocking and horrendous” incidents of animal cruelty. In one video, her boyfriend Grant Leigh Jnr, 30 can be seen showing the toddler how to hit a badger with a spade while in another clip, Carding, who was a teaching assistant for six years until 2021, urged the...
