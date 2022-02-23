ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troubled Relationship

Reports That Sam Hunt’s Wife Took Back Her Divorce Complaint Appear To Be Untrue

Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WPYX3_0eMhTc1700
Mike Coppola/WireImage via Getty Images

Not so fast…

Monday morning, the news broke that Sam Hunt’s wife Hannah Lee Fowler had filed for divorce after five years of marriage, citing infidelity as the reason.

The complaint stated that Sam is “guilty of inappropriate marital conduct,” as well as “guilty of adultery” and while it has not been previously announced, also says that she is pregnant and expecting their first child together in May.

She also asked for alimony, primary custody of their unborn child, and child support as well. The document also notes that they “separated at the time of filing” which was this past Friday.

But yesterday, other sites began reporting that Hunt’s wife had withdrawn her divorce complaint and the couple actually weren’t getting a divorce.

Well Whiskey Riff did some investigation, and that appears to be untrue.

Fowler had initially filed her complaint for divorce in circuit court in Davidson County, which includes Nashville, despite stating that the grounds for divorce arose while the couple lived in neighboring Williamson County.

A short time after filing the complaint in Davidson County, Fowler filed to dismiss the case with a motion asking that the case be “voluntarily non-suited with prejudice.”

But on the same day as both of the filings in Davidson County, a divorce complaint was also filed by Fowler in the Chancery Court of Williamson County, which still appears to be active.

The complaint filed in Davidson County, obtained by Whiskey Riff, even says “In the Chancery Court for Williamson County,” so it appears that the complaint that was filed in Nashville was simply filed in the wrong court, withdrawn, and then re-filed in the correct court.

Sorry Sam Hunt fans (and the other country sites who didn’t do their research). Looks like the couple is still getting divorced after all.

Comments / 0

Related
Us Weekly

Sam Hunt’s Estranged Wife Hannah Lee Fowler Files for Divorce Again: Why She Withdrew the 1st Time

Off again. Sam Hunt‘s estranged wife, Hannah Lee Fowler, filed for divorce again after withdrawing her initial petition. The Alabama native submitted a second round of paperwork on Friday, February 18, after initially filing in the wrong county. The nurse originally pursued a divorce from the 37-year-old country singer in Davidson County, but withdrew the suit hours later. Her lawyers refiled the same petition in nearby Williamson County, according to documents obtained by Us Weekly on Wednesday, February 23.
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
Kansas City Star

Brandon Blackstock’s Relationship With Reba McEntire Amid Divorce Drama

They may not be related by blood, but they’re family forever. Brandon Blackstock‘s relationship with his former stepmother, Reba McEntire, has remained strong through their respective divorces. Following her 1989 marriage to the talent manager’s father, Narval Blackstock, the country superstar became close to Blackstock, frequently referring to...
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Hunt
CinemaBlend

After Lengthy Divorce Battle With Brandon Blackstock, Kelly Clarkson Is Making A Big Change

Kelly Clarkson and ex-husband Brandon Blackstock may be officially divorcing, but the details have taken some time to smooth out. Of course, for anyone, ending a marriage can be a tremendous life change, especially for a star of Clarkson’s magnitude. Yet, splitting from her partner isn’t the only change the Voice coach has decided to make in her life.
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
soapoperanetwork.com

REPORT: ‘General Hospital’ Actress Lindsey Pearlman Left Two Suicide Notes Before Death

Although an official cause of death has yet to be determined by the coroner’s office, which instead has deferred its findings “pending additional investigation,” reports indicate that “General Hospital” actress Lindsey Pearlman had left two suicide notes before her body was found last Friday in a car parked near Runyon Canyon Park in Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Chicago

Kelly Clarkson Is Officially Changing Her Name Post-Divorce

Kelly Clarkson is starting a fresh new chapter in her life — and she'll be doing it under a different name. The "Piece by Piece" singer, 39, filed a petition Wednesday in the Los Angeles Superior Court to legally change her name to Kelly Brianne. In court documents obtained by NBC, Clarkson, whose middle name is Brianne, said she had the "desire" to change her name for personal reasons.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alimony#Adultery#Court Of Chancery#Wireimage#Getty Images#The Chancery Court
The Independent

Bob Saget: Investigators ‘offer new theory’ around Full House star’s cause of death

Authorities investigating Bob Saget’s death have reportedly come up with a new theory about what transpired in the hotel room where the comedian was found.Saget was found dead in the Ritz-Carlton Orlando Grande Lakes in Florida on 9 January 2021. According to his family’s statement, he died of accidental trauma to the head. Investigators said there were no signs of drug use or alcohol in Saget’s passing, with the Medical Examiner’s office suggesting that the Full House actor had “accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep”. The autopsy...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Troubled Relationship
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Whiskey Riff

Miranda Lambert’s Criminally Underrated “What About Georgia” Is A Country Diss Track

Miranda Lambert has seen an astounding amount of success over the past couple of decades. The small town girl from Longview, Texas, quickly became the standard in modern day mainstream country music, racking up three Grammys, 29 ACM Awards, six AMA Awards, seven CMT Music Awards, and 14 CMA Awards. Needless to say, she’s made a name for herself as one of the greatest female country artists to walk this planet. However, the success may have never came to fruition […] The post Miranda Lambert’s Criminally Underrated “What About Georgia” Is A Country Diss Track first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
LONGVIEW, TX
musictimes.com

Sam Hunt Country Singing Career Over? Grammy-Nominated Musician Ruins Own Future

Apart from losing his wife, Sam Hunt - the Grammy-nominated country singer is also likely to lose his very future, as his career falters in face of a controversy. Sam Hunt faces a bleak future. After his pregnant wife filed for divorce, the country singer's fans turned on him, accusing him of infidelity and being unfaithful. After his wife of five years, Hannah Lee Fowler, told the court he was guilty of improper marital behaviour, the fans cannot help themselves but throw shade at him on social media and warn him of what they will be doing to his career.
CELEBRITIES
Radar Online.com

Mackenzie Phillips No Longer Estranged From Sisters Bijou & Chynna And Brother-In-Law Billy Baldwin Following Infamous Incest Claims

The once-fractured Phillips family has seemingly healed. Since 2009, One Day At A Time star Mackenzie Phillips has been on the outs with most of her siblings. It was in the fall of that year that the now-62-year-old actress released her explosive memoir, High On Arrival, in which she detailed a longterm incestuous relationship with her father, late Mamas & Pappas singer John Phillips.
CELEBRITIES
Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff

100K+
Followers
8K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A RIFF on what country is really about.

 https://www.whiskeyriff.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy