Speculation has run rampant regarding how Tom Brady, who announced he would be stepping away after 22 seasons in the NFL, could return to the gridiron. Brady, after all, seemingly left the door open regarding his playing future. He has yet to say the word “retirement” and has shared how he possesses a “never say never” mindset. To no surprise, it’s prompted many to think that Brady could return for his age-45 season, a personal goal that stems back to his time with the New England Patriots.

