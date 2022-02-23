ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kanye West samples Kim Kardashian’s ‘SNL’ monologue at ‘Donda 2’ show

By Leah Bitsky
 3 days ago

Kanye West sampled his estranged wife Kim Kardashian’s “Saturday Night Live” monologue and trolled her new boyfriend, Pete Davidson, during a performance of his new album, “Donda 2,” in Miami on Tuesday night.

“I married the best rapper of all time,” Kardashian was heard saying over dramatic music as West’s stage got dark and smoky in a video shared by a fan account.

“Not only that, he’s the richest black man in America. A talented, legit genius who gave me four incredible kids,” she continued.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RClzj_0eMhSCRO00
Kanye West played Kim Kardashian’s “Saturday Night Live” monologue during his “Donda 2” show.

The “Off the Grid” rapper notably left out the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” alum’s next line, which was a swipe at him: “When I divorced him, you have to know it came down to just one thing: his personality.”

The monologue was used as an intro to West’s new track “Sci-Fi,” which is part of his new album that was supposed to simultaneously drop on his Stem Player but has yet to go live.

Kardashian, 41, made the speech while hosting “SNL” in October 2021, nearly eight months after she filed for divorce from West, 44. During the episode, she also locked lips with Davidson, whom she started dating soon after.

West had apparently helped Kardashian prepare for her “SNL” appearance, and she was even “making eyes” at him as she took the stage.

The “Jeen-yuhs” star hasn’t made things easy for the KKW Beauty mogul amid their split. Not only has he objected to her request to be considered legally single, he has also gone on several social media tirades dragging his estranged wife.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Q7keZ_0eMhSCRO00
West was also joined by Alicia Keys, Migos, DaBaby and Marilyn Manson for the show.

Ye has also slammed Kardashian’s relationship with Davidson, 28, and complained about their co-parenting situation, forcing her to put out a rare statement saying her estranged husband was “obsessed” with “attacking” her.

West finally said earlier this month that he was taking “accountability” and apologized for publicly venting about his troubles with Kardashian.

That said, the Grammy winner also took a dig at Davidson during Tuesday’s “Donda 2” listening party by performing his song “Eazy,” in which he raps about wanting to “beat Pete Davidson’s ass.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nfUtX_0eMhSCRO00
Kardashian and Pete Davidson have been dating since her “SNL” appearance and even spent Valentine’s Day together.

Alicia Keys also joined Ye on stage to perform their song “City of Gods,” which notably includes the lyrics, “New York City / Please go easy / On me tonight / ‘Cause I’m losing / My lover / To the arms of / Another.”

Also performing at the concert were Marilyn Manson, DaBaby and Migos.

