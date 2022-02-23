ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

Firefighters battle overnight house fire in frigid temps

By Michael Dakota
 3 days ago

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka firefighters responding to an overnight fire just after midnight on Wednesday found smoke coming from several windows at 109 S.E. 17th Street.

Crews continued to monitor the fire as late as 8:30 a.m. Crews were originally called to the home at 12:28 a.m., according to Shawnee County Dispatch.

Firefighters attacked the fire and successfully prevented it from spreading to nearby structures. The building was searched and firefighters found no occupants inside the home. According to Asst. Fire Marshal Dylan Smith, neighbors said the home was vacant.

A preliminary investigation by authorities couldn’t find the cause of the fire, but it is believed the fire was most likely “associated with squatter activity.”

The estimated dollar loss to the home was $20,000, all of which is damage to the structure.

Working smoke detectors were not found in the home.

Topeka firefighters were called overnight Wednesday morning to a fire on S.E. 17th Street. Wind chills were about -10° to -20°. (KSNT Photo/Mark Feuerborn)

KSNT will update this story as more information becomes available.

KSNT News

