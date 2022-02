Tuscaloosa native Freda Givens was reared under the musical tutelage of her mother, Dr. Mildred Givens, who was known for her music in the West Alabama and East Mississippi areas. Her mother was a passionate school teacher for 36 years along with working diligently in music ministry. Dr. Mildred Givens is considered to be a pioneer of gospel music in the area forming the first 100-voice mass choir in the 70’s. Mildred passed those musical gifts on to her daughter, Freda. Freda Givens, who resides in Atlanta Georgia, has released her first solo single.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 5 DAYS AGO