Public Safety

Proportion of road deaths involving drunk drivers hits 11-year high

Shropshire Star
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMotoring experts said the rise could be linked to an increase in alcohol consumption during lockdowns. The proportion of deaths on Britain’s roads involving drunk drivers reached an 11-year high during the coronavirus pandemic, figures show. Motoring experts said the rise could be linked to an increase in...

www.shropshirestar.com

KWTX

Fatal hit and run drunk driver gets 15 years in prison

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Bryan man was convicted of a deadly hit and run accident that killed a Texas A&M University student in September 2019. In the early morning hours on Sept. 15, investigators say that Pedro Puga, 20, was under the influence when he hit Carly Beatty with his car. He fled the scene and it was later discovered he had a blood alcohol level of .032, tested positive for THC, cocaine metabolites and etizolam, a drug similar to Xanax.
BRYAN, TX
WLWT 5

Police: 21-year-old Greensburg woman lying in road killed by driver

RUSH COUNTY, Ind. — A 21-year-old woman from Greensburg, Indiana, was killed in a crash in Rush County Friday. According to Indiana State Police, the crash happened on State Route 3 near the Rush County/Decatur County line at around 7 a.m. Police learned Colleen Bray, 21, of Greensburg, was...
GREENSBURG, IN
WHIO Dayton

Miami County coalition shares recent deadly crash data; Drunk drivers involved in a third of crashes

MIAMI COUNTY — Miami County Public Health is sharing insights into the county’s fatal crash patterns from the past three years. Public Health’s Safe Communities Coalition conducted a three-year analysis of the county’s fatal crashes and found that in three years, the county had 41 deadly crashes that resulted in 47 deaths. Victims of the crashes ranged in age from 2 years old to 96.
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
BBC

Radcliffe death: Driver who left girl, 11, dying in road is jailed

A "reckless" driver who left an 11-year-old girl lying fatally injured in the road has been jailed. Ruby Cropper died two days after being hit by the car on New Road in Radcliffe on 10 August 2020. Andrew Cairns, 36, had been driving at twice the speed limit, Greater Manchester...
ACCIDENTS
Shropshire Star

‘Loony’ driver jailed for mowing down and killing 11-year-old girl

Ruby Cropper was catapulted 46 feet along a road after she was hit by Andrew Cairns in his Suzuki Alto in Greater Manchester. A “loony” driver who mowed down and killed an 11-year-old girl has been jailed for five years for causing death by dangerous driving. Andrew Cairns,...
ACCIDENTS
KUTV

99-year-old driver dies in crash on Redwood Road

WEST JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — Police closed Redwood Road in both directions from 9000 South to 9400 South due to a fatal crash, authorities said. According to a statement from the West Jordan Police Department, the incident happened shortly before 10 a.m. when a Cadillac passenger vehicle exiting a private driveway turned south onto Redwood Road and into the path of a Ford pickup truck.
WEST JORDAN, UT
L.A. Weekly

Bicyclist Fatally Struck by Drunk Driver on Wooley Road [Oxnard, CA]

27-Year-Old Man Arrested after Fatal DUI Collision near Oxnard Boulevard. Police responded to the scene around 10:18. p.m., just east of Oxnard Boulevard. Per reports, the driver of a 2018 Honda Civic over sped while traveling east on Wooley Road. The car then drifted onto the south shoulder of the road after passing through the intersection.
OXNARD, CA
KBTX.com

Pedestrian hit, killed early Friday morning by suspected drunk driver

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan police say a pedestrian was hit and killed by a drunk driver early Friday morning. According to authorities, the collision happened around 1:30 a.m. The pedestrian was walking in the roadway near the 2300 Block of N Earl Rudder Freeway frontage road and was hit by a vehicle traveling south.
BRYAN, TX
CBS Denver

As Impaired Driving Deaths Hit 20-Year High In Colorado, New Bill Hopes To Reduce Number Of DUIs

DENVER (CBS4) – Drunk and drugged drivers killed more people last year in Colorado than they have since 2002. A total of 253 people died in crashes involving impaired drivers, a 45% increase over two years ago. A bill at the state Capitol could reverse the trend using a technology proven to reduce drunk driving by 67%. Howard Small was among those who testified in favor of the bill Thursday. “My son’s murderer came speeding down Colfax at approximately 100 mph and broadsided my son’s car,” said Small. He told the Senate Judiciary Committee, if Colorado’s current drunk driving laws were working, his...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

5 People Killed In Tragic Commerce City Crash On Highway 85

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (CBS4) – Five people tragically died in a crash on Friday night in Commerce City. Police responded to 112th Avenue and U.S. Highway 85 at around 9:30 p.m. Initially, four people died at the scene, and four other people were hospitalized. One of those sent to the hospital later died. (credit: CBS) Witnesses say one SUV was speeding on Highway 85, heading south from 120th Avenue. A second SUV turned left onto 112th Avenue from northbound Highway 85 when the two vehicles collided in the intersection. Police tell CBS4 the driver of the SUV heading south was at fault and survived the crash. (credit: CBS) Images from the scene are dramatic. One SUV appears to be suspended and resting on a roadside billboard. (credit: CBS) While investigators say excessive speed is believed to be a factor, it’s not clear if either driver was under the influence. About two hours later, police rushed to a call about shots fired during a party at an apartment complex near the same intersection.
COMMERCE CITY, CO
WCIA

McLean County Trooper hit by a drunk driver

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA)- Illinois State Police were investigating a DUI on the side of Prospect Road in Bloomington, around 1:25 a.m. Saturday, when another driver failed to yield to a stationary emergency vehicle and struck the rear end of an ISP squad car.   The driver, a 24-year-old male, was arrested by Bloomington police for […]
BLOOMINGTON, IL
The Independent

Mother admits killing two-year-old son

A woman has admitted killing her two-year-old son.Natalie Steele, 32, pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of her son Reid by reason of diminished responsibility. She had previously denied his murder.The toddler died at University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff on August 12 after being found critically injured at a house in Bridgend, South Wales.Michael Jones QC, prosecuting, told Cardiff Crown Court the plea was acceptable after the Crown had received reports from two psychiatrists into Steele’s mental health.“For the reasons set out in the reports of Dr Huckle and Dr Wynne that while she is fit to plead and stand...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

