Wild Wednesday: Learning about the Kenyan Sand Boa

CAPE MAY, N.J. (CBS) — Imagine you’re in the middle of dinner eating seafood and you bite into something worth more than the bill. That’s what happened to one couple down The Shore recently. “It’s like a once in a lifetime event,” Maria Spressler said. Last Sunday, Michael Spressler ordered his usual appetizer, a dozen clams on the half shell. “I was down to the 12th one and when I picked it up on the fork it looked kinda heavy, but I didn’t think nothing of it,” Michael Spressler said. “Then when I started to eat it I noticed something was in my...

CAPE MAY, NJ ・ 3 HOURS AGO