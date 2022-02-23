Wild Wednesday: Learning about the Kenyan Sand Boa

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's Wild Wednesday!. The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium Ashton Jerger discusses tiger exhibit, half-price admission and wildlife tours with Good Day Columbus' Katie McKee and Cameron Fontana.
There are ways to show support for certain issues without outright telling everyone we meet. People use red porch lights to bring awareness to women’s heart health and teal Halloween pumpkins to show awareness of children’s food allergies. Doing this is a great way to spark conversations about...
There's one fewer pizza options in town.Manvi Marthur/Unsplash. Over the last decade or so there has been a continued push of Midwestern restaurants into metro Phoenix. Chicago-style pizza kitchens spread throughout the Valley and with it several popular brands from the Chicagoland area. However, while some Midwestern snowbirds have flocked to these destinations for a taste of “back home,” Arizona residents haven’t taken to the style as strongly as what the restaurant owners believed. This has led to the closure of several of these restaurants, including the complete shuttering of an entire brand.
THIS WEEK'S COUNTRY DANCE HAS BEEN MOVED TO TUESDAY MARCH 8. WILD WEST "TUESDAY" THIS WEEK ONLY!. Join WJOD for 4 hours of country dance music and fun every Wednesday night at the Dubuque County Fairgrounds. Presented each week by the Longhorn Western Store on Highway 20 West of Dubuque. Need a new shirt, jeans or a new pair of cowboy boots? Longhorn has all the latest styles and colors.
This winter has been a rollercoaster ride of emotions and temperatures. The temperatures you're familiar with. 40 degrees one day and then 10 degrees another. The emotions are mine. Anxiety and frustration as snow melts, freezes, remelts, freezes and melts again and yet there's still a giant patch of ice in my driveway that won't melt which I have almost slipped on three times this season. And it's not over yet.
CAPE MAY, N.J. (CBS) — Imagine you’re in the middle of dinner eating seafood and you bite into something worth more than the bill. That’s what happened to one couple down The Shore recently.
“It’s like a once in a lifetime event,” Maria Spressler said.
Last Sunday, Michael Spressler ordered his usual appetizer, a dozen clams on the half shell.
“I was down to the 12th one and when I picked it up on the fork it looked kinda heavy, but I didn’t think nothing of it,” Michael Spressler said. “Then when I started to eat it I noticed something was in my...
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — With more than 1,000 truckers in tow, The People’s Convoy, bound for Washington, D.C., passed through the City of Amarillo Saturday morning. The convoy protests pandemic mandates across the nation. The convoy comes on the heels of a separate convoy in Canada, also protesting COVID-19 mandates. “On a global scale, this […]
Many kids across Indiana will have Monday, February 21 off from school to observe the Presidents’ Day holiday. Lifestyle expert Katy Mann from Indy With Kids is sharing some ways you can spend the holiday soaking up local presidential history.
Our city is full of exciting people, places and businesses! H-Town Spotlight is a fun and informative segment that showcases all that Houston has to offer!. In our February 26 segment we highlighted Innovative Lasers of Houston to hear from the experts about their process and their mission, which is to help you with all of your fitness goals!
Lonely Lina, who has spent almost her entire life in a shelter, has faded into the background at Barking Mad Dog Rescue. She is anxious for an owner to come forward and take her home and show her what it means to be loved. She has gone through many failed attempts to find her a home.
DENVER (CBS4) – Denver International Airport administrators have laid out how a high pressure hot water line broke at the airport in early December 2021, causing an estimated $50 million damage and a delay of nine to ten months in the opening of the Concourse B East gate expansion.
“Never seen anything like it,” said Stuart Williams, the airport’s Senior Vice President for Airport Expansion during a presentation Feb. 23 to a Denver City Council subcommittee. “It wreaked havoc.”
(credit: City of Denver)
He told councilmembers that between Dec. 5 and 6, the hot water line failed, spewing an unspecified amount of 180...
LANCASTER, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A local family is making history in the state of Texas. The Hatley family – the first Black family in Texas to race quarter horses – is getting a lot of recognition thanks to their hard work with a special horse.
The Hatley family in Lancaster has a long history of racing horses but more recently it’s been about a special stallion. “His name is Black Lives Matter,” James Hatley Jr. said.
“With all the police brutality and awareness of Black Lives Matter movement, I think it was the best time ever to keep it going so it...
Whether it’s a vacation, a baecation, a solo trip, or a family one, it’s not uncommon to get a little travel inspo before booking your flight or other accommodations. Many adventurers check out the Black Travel Movement as it’s an easily accessed online destination where people of color come together to exchange tips and experiences.
CAUTION! A video has resurfaced that shows the extreme danger of mixing water with an item that is in most homes in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin. The mixture can lead to an extremely large fire and cause severe burns. Important Safety Tip Provided to Candle Consumers in Minnesota, Iowa,...
We are the most effective predator walking the woods today, and from the perspective of whitetail deer, we are far and away the most feared. This might be common knowledge for most seasoned hunters, but new research out of Georgia makes this fact abundantly clear. The recently published study shows that the sound of people talking is much more likely to spook deer than the sound of any other predator, including wolves, coyotes, dogs, and cougars.
Comments / 0