'Stoke!?... They don't even know where it is!': Micah Richards leaves Jamie Carragher and Thierry Henry in hysterics as he names the bet365 Stadium as the most HOSTILE ground he's played at as an opposing player

By Luke Augustus for MailOnline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Stoke City away in the Premier League was a fixture that daunted many opponents and it's clear that the bet365 Stadium has left its mark on Micah Richards.

'Can they do it on a cold rainy night in Stoke,' became a phrase synonymous with the Potters during their 10-year stint in the Premier League (2008-18).

The Staffordshire side's home ground became somewhat of a fortress with it's narrow pitch and the crowd on top of the players, making it an intimidating place often.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YHEN6_0eMhQZQR00
Micah Richards left his CBS Sports colleagues in hysterics with an answer on Tuesday night
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P8aue_0eMhQZQR00
Richards had Jamie Carragher laughing in disbelief that Stoke was his most hostile ground
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=454J5A_0eMhQZQR00
Kate Abdo and Thierry Henry were also laughing at Richards' statement about playing there

In a quickfire round of questions on CBS Sports' 'In the Mixer' segment, host Kate Abdo asked TV punditry trio Richards, Jamie Carragher and Thierry Henry what is the most hostile ground that they've played in.

'Bastia - the Stade de Furiani,' said Henry, while Carragher's reply of 'Galatasaray' brought 'ooos' on set.

However, Richards' answer wasn't met with a serious reaction as Carragher and Henry couldn't believe their ears.

'Stoke on Trent,' said Richards - bringing cries of incredulity from Carragher.

'Stoke!?' quipped the Liverpool legend as they all erupted with laughter. 'They [the viewers] don't even know where Stoke is!'

'Don't disrespect Stoke, honestly,' replied a laughing Richards as he defended his decision.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CSshU_0eMhQZQR00
A laughing Richards told the trio not to 'disrespect Stoke' as his answer remained mocked

However, it appears that the Sportsmail columnist is justified for his personal decision.

Courtesy of Opta, the former defender played five times away at Stoke - not emerging victorious on any occasion while at Manchester City.

Richards lost twice there, with one defeat apiece in the Premier League and FA Cup. He drew the other three in the top-flight and even scored there during a 1-1 draw in November 2010.

It was a lovely goal too, as Richards sold his marker with an exquisite dummy before firing low into the bottom corner.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fXl1C_0eMhQZQR00
Richards didn't win once during five trips to Stoke as an opposing player for Manchester City

RICHARDS' RECORD AT STOKE

LOST - January 31, 2009 - Stoke 1-0 Manchester City (Premier League)

DREW - February 16, 2010 - Stoke 1-1 Manchester City (Premier League)

LOST - February 24, 2010 - Stoke 3-1 Manchester City (FA Cup)

DREW - November 27, 2010 - Stoke 1-1 Manchester City (Premier League)

DREW - March 24, 2012 - Stoke 1-1 Manchester City (Premier League)

IN THIS ARTICLE
