Jodeci and New Edition heading to Hampton Roads for ‘The Culture Tour’

Jodeci and New Edition are coming to Norfolk on Feb. 25.

The award-winning R&B bands will hit the stage at 8 p.m. at Old Dominion University’s Chartway Arena as part of “New Edition: The Culture Tour with Jodeci.”

Jodeci will kick off the show. The New Edition lineup includes Ronnie DeVoe, Bobby Brown, Ricky Bell, Michael Bivins, Ralph Tresvant and Johnny Gill. Organizers said it’s New Edition’s first tour since 2014 .

New Edition and Johnny Gill received Grammy Award nominations in 1989 for Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals for “If It Isn’t Love.”

The group also won Soul Train Awards in 1989, 1997 and 2012 for Best R&B/Urban Contemporary Album of the Year and Best R&B/Soul Album, and a Lifetime Achievement Award. Jodeci won Soul Train Awards in 1992 and 1994 for Best R&B/Soul Album and Best R&B Single in the group, band or duo categories.

If you go

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Chartway Arena, 4320 Hampton Blvd., Norfolk

Tickets: Start at $59.50; tinyurl.com/NEJodeciTix

Details: tinyurl.com/NEJodeciODU ; 757-683-5762

