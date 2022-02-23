Ye and Demna Release Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga’s First Drop

Click here to read the full article.

Ye and Demna have introduced the first limited release of their creative partnership, Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga.

Furthering Ye’s creative endeavors, the first offering coincides with Ye’s Donda 2 experience performance in Miami.

The first eight styles reflect timeless silhouettes translated through the lens of Ye and Demna’s vision of utilitarian design. The drop includes a denim jacket and pant and a range of logo T-shirts and hoodie, which pay tribute to Gap’s signature American icons. An abstract dove motif is visible throughout and represents an unnamed hope for the future.

Five-pocket denim jeans are $220, while a padded denim jacket is $440. Fitted sweat pants are $180, and a logo three-quarter sleeve T-shirt is $120. A Dove long-sleeve T-shirt is $140, as is a Dove three-quarter sleeve T-shirt. Jacket and shirt sizes range from XS to XXL. The jeans come in sizes 24 to 38. The items ship between four and six weeks.

The selection will be available globally for purchase on Yeezygap.com and Farfetch.com.

As reported, Yeezy Gap said in January that it had teamed up with Balenciaga’s creative director Demna t o create utilitarian designs for the masses.

