Ye and Demna Release Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga’s First Drop

By Lisa Lockwood
 3 days ago
Ye and Demna have introduced the first limited release of their creative partnership, Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga.

Furthering Ye’s creative endeavors, the first offering coincides with Ye’s Donda 2 experience performance in Miami.

The first eight styles reflect timeless silhouettes translated through the lens of Ye and Demna’s vision of utilitarian design. The drop includes a denim jacket and pant and a range of logo T-shirts and hoodie, which pay tribute to Gap’s signature American icons. An abstract dove motif is visible throughout and represents an unnamed hope for the future.

Five-pocket denim jeans are $220, while a padded denim jacket is $440. Fitted sweat pants are $180, and a logo three-quarter sleeve T-shirt is $120. A Dove long-sleeve T-shirt is $140, as is a Dove three-quarter sleeve T-shirt. Jacket and shirt sizes range from XS to XXL. The jeans come in sizes 24 to 38. The items ship between four and six weeks.

The selection will be available globally for purchase on Yeezygap.com and Farfetch.com.

As reported, Yeezy Gap said in January that it had teamed up with Balenciaga’s creative director Demna t o create utilitarian designs for the masses.

Vogue

Rihanna’s Maternity Looks Are A Celebration Of Body Positivity And Individual Fashion

Congratulations are in order for Rihanna, who is expecting her first child with A$AP Rocky and styling out maternity fashion to mesmerising effect. No over-the-bump jeans for our Rih. Barely anything about her haute streetwear has changed, save for the glorious fact she now leaves her Chanel puffers and Jean Paul Gaultier cardis undone to show her growing belly. Her signature baggy Vetements denim sits a little lower – all the better to show off her Christian Lacroix and Jacquie Aiche body jewellery – but it’s business as usual for fashion’s favourite bad gal, who rolls through life in Balenciaga and Amina Muaddi.
BEAUTY & FASHION
