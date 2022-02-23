ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Holland, Garfield and Maguire Recreate Iconic Spider-Man Meme as ‘No Way Home’ Sets Digital Release

By Zack Sharf
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S2iK1_0eMhQQTu00

Click here to read the full article.

Sony Pictures has announced that “ Spider-Man: No Way Home ” will arrive on digital March 22 and on 4K UHD and Blu-ray on April 12. The studio marked the occasion by releasing a photo of Tom Holland , Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield recreating the iconic Spider-Man pointing meme, a photo that is bound to break the internet for comic book movie fans. The movie is now available for pre-order on digital, 4K UHD and Blu-ray.

Since opening in theaters December 17, “Spider-Man: No Way Home” has grossed $772 million and counting at the U.S. box office. That gross puts the movie ahead of James Cameron’s “Avatar” as the third highest-grossing domestic release in history, behind only “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” and “Avengers: Endgame.” The film’s global box office gross stands at $1.8 billion. “No Way Home” is the highest-grossing Sony release in history.

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” features three generations of Spider-Man actors on screen by bringing together Holland, Maguire and Garfield. Both Holland and Garfield have already gone on record expressing interest in starring together in another “Spider-Man” movie.

“In terms of moving forward with the character, yes I am definitely open to that,” Garfield said earlier this year . “Again it would have to be something very unique, very special and serving to an audience and in service of the character. There’s something playful and unique and odd and unexpected to be done. I’m not sure what is but if we can figure it out it would be so much fun.”

Garfield added, “I would love to continue working with Tobey [Maguire] and with Tom [Holland]. That kind of three brother dynamic is so juicy.”

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” is still playing in theaters nationwide.

More from Variety
Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Quentin Tarantino in Talks to Direct Episodes of FX’s ‘Justified’ Revival Starring Timothy Olyphant

Click here to read the full article. Quentin Tarantino is in early talks to helm one or two episodes of “Justified: City of Primeval,” the limited series revival of the FX drama starring Timothy Olyphant, Variety has confirmed. The “Justified” revival was ordered in January, with Olyphant set to reprise his role as U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens. The new series is inspired by Elmore Leonard’s novel “City Primeval: High Noon in Detroit.” Leonard created the character of Givens, who is featured in several of his books including “Fire in the Hole,” which “Justified” was based upon. Tarantino and Olyphant worked together on...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Madea Takes L.A.: Tyler Perry Celebrates Netflix’s ‘A Madea Homecoming’ With Purple Carpet Premiere

Click here to read the full article. In 2019, Tyler Perry was ready to say goodbye to his iconic character Madea after the release of “A Madea Family Funeral.” But when the COVID-19 pandemic hit the next year, Perry realized that people needed some joy in their lives. “There is just so much going on in the country right now with all the social and civil unrest and I wanted to do this movie to make people laugh,” Perry told Variety. “We all just need some laughter and I can’t wait for audiences globally to discover Madea for the first time.” Perry...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Sally Kellerman, Oscar-Nominated as ‘Hot Lips’ Houlihan in ‘MASH,’ Dies at 84

Click here to read the full article. Sally Kellerman, who was Oscar nominated for her supporting role as Margaret “Hot Lips” Houlihan in Robert Altman’s “MASH” feature film, died Thursday in Woodland Hills, Calif. She was 84. Her publicist Alan Eichler confirmed her death, and her daughter Claire added that she had been suffering from dementia for the past five years. Among her other roles were a cameo in Altman’s “The Player,” a professor in Rodney Dangerfield’s “Back to School” and a Starfleet officer in the “Star Trek” episode “Where No Man Has Gone Before.” The willowy blonde actress with the characteristically throaty...
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Norman Reedus Breaks Silence on MCU's Ghost Rider Casting Rumors

Norman Reedus Breaks Silence on MCU's Ghost Rider Casting Rumors. The Marvel Cinematic Universe continuously expands as they feature new Comic book superheroes into the MCU. The MCU has successfully brought new characters like Shang-chi, the Eternals, and the upcoming Moon Knight. One character that is rumored to be making a comeback in the MCU is none other than, The Ghost Rider.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tobey Maguire
Person
Tom Holland
Person
Andrew Garfield
Person
James Cameron
Person
Tarantino
Reuters

Madea, Mrs Brown team up in cross-dressing Netflix comedy

(Reuters) - When two cross-dressing matriarchs across the Atlantic collide, the comedy goes global in “A Madea Homecoming” on Netflix. Madea is the feisty, wise-cracking old woman who has been portrayed on film by Tyler Perry since 2005, while Agnes Brown of hit Irish sitcom “Mrs. Brown’s Boys” has been the alter ego of Brendan O’Carroll since 2011.
TV & VIDEOS
Cosmopolitan

Zoë Kravitz Wore the Most Iconic Gown with Cutouts of the Bat-Signal

Zoë Kravitz just stepped out in possibly the coolest gown that's ever existed (IT'S A FACT) to kick off The Batman press tour in London. Appearing at a special screening with her costars, Zoë wore a custom Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello dress with cutouts on the bodice—giving the illusion of the Bat-Signal. I'll give you a moment to clap because this dress is instantly iconic.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#No Way Home#Sony Pictures#Digital March 22#K Uhd Blu Ray
Hello Magazine

Paris Hilton shares heartbreak after sad loss following fairytale wedding

Paris Hilton has shared her sadness following the sudden death of comedian Donny Davis, known for performing with stars like Britney Spears and Miley Cyrus. The newlywed took to her Instagram Stories to pay a heartfelt tribute to the late star, who was found dead by police in his hotel room at Las Vegas' Resorts World Hotel on Tuesday. No cause of death has been disclosed. He was just 43 years old.
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

After Daniel Radcliffe As Weird Al Yankovic Photos Leak, The Director Has A Pretty Snarky Response

Daniel Radcliffe’s next big role has nothing to do with Harry Potter, but it sure does feel like magic. Last month the shocking announcement was made that Radcliffe would portray “Weird Al” Yankovic in the upcoming Roku biopic — news that was simultaneously baffling and perfect. Fans eager to see how the actor would transform into the parody song genius got a first look recently, after photos of Radcliffe in costume leaked from the set of Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, much to the dismay of the movie’s director.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Zendaya Has the Last Laugh After Tripping Incident in Rome

Watch: Zendaya's New Wax Figure Has the Internet Divided. From falling in love to... well, falling. Zendaya got caught slipping while walking up a flight of stairs in Rome and fell into the hands of security. While the internet was quick to make memes, Zendaya beat them to the laughs.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Priyanka Chopra gives first look inside baby's nursery – fans react

Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas welcomed their first baby together in January – but the couple have barely shared details of their newborn, until now. On Wednesday, as the Hollywood star shared several photos taken during the past month, she shared a tiny glimpse inside her baby's bedroom.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Meme
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Avatar
Variety

Sean Penn on Invasion of Ukraine: ‘If We Allow It to Fight Alone, Our Soul as America Is Lost’

Click here to read the full article. Sean Penn, who is in Ukraine filming a documentary about Russia’s invasion, released a statement on Friday night after appearing at a press briefing in the capital of Kyiv on Thursday, where he listened to government officials talk about the crisis. “Already a brutal mistake of lives taken and hearts broken, and if he doesn’t relent, I believe Mr. Putin will have made a most horrible mistake for all of humankind,” Penn said. “President Zelensky and the Ukrainian people have risen as historic symbols of courage and principle. Ukraine is the tip of the...
CELEBRITIES
Glamour

Sophie Turner Is Now a Fiery Redhead

Sophie Turner is arguably known for two things: her role as Sansa Stark in Game of Thrones and her long, icy blonde hair. However, the actor decided to ditch her signature blonde mane sometime last year for a deep red, which she's just brightened up even more for a fresh candy apple shade. Turner was seen sporting the new hair color while walking around Los Angeles with husband Joe Jonas on February 16.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Comedian Donny Davis Dead at 43: Demi Lovato and More Stars Pay Tribute

Demi Lovato, Paris Hilton and more are paying tribute to Donny Davis. The comedian and performer, known for appearing on Chelsea Lately and performing with Britney Spears during her Las Vegas residency, was found dead in a room at the Resorts World hotel and casino in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Feb. 22, per Las Vegas' 8 News Now. He was 43.
CELEBRITIES
Cinema Blend

Henry Cavill's Rumored To Be In An Upcoming DC Movie, And Recent Events Make It Seem Possible

The DC Extended Universe is a wild place, which is constantly keeping the fandom on our collective toes. Ever since the release of Justice League (as well as the Snyder Cut), fans have been wondering if/when Henry Cavill might return to his role as Superman. The hulking actor is rumored to be in an upcoming DC movie, and recent events make it actually seem possible.
MOVIES
HipHopDX.com

Gucci Mane Artist Foogiano Shows Off $100K Grills From Behind Bars

2021 HipHopDX Rising Star Foogiano was recently interviewed in jail for a new BBC documentary called Forbidden America: Rap’s New Frontline. During his conversation with journalist Louis Theroux, the Georgia rapper — signed to Gucci Mane’s 1017 label — revealed he still wears a permanent $100,000 grill in his mouth, despite being incarcerated in Greensboro, Georgia county jail and serving a five-year sentence.
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Patrick Stewart Responds to ‘Doctor Strange’ Sequel Rumors

Patrick Stewart has responded to rumors that he’ll reprise one of his most iconic roles in Marvel’s upcoming Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The wild trailer for the Sam Raimi-directed film, which sees Benedict Cumberbatch return as the titular character, features a few hints at where the multiversal antics will take the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Many fans took note of one line from an unseen character, “We should tell him the truth.” The voice sounds awfully similar to 81-year-old Stewart, who famously played Professor Charles Xavier in many X-Men films.
MOVIES
UPI News

Abigail Breslin engaged to Ira Kunyansky

Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Abigail Breslin is engaged to be married. The 25-year-old actress announced her engagement to her boyfriend, Ira Kunyansky, on Tuesday. Breslin shared a photo of her engagement ring on Instagram, writing, "I was like, 'duh.' #engagedyall." Kunyansky posted photos on his own account that showed him...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Variety

50K+
Followers
48K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy