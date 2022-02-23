Holland, Garfield and Maguire Recreate Iconic Spider-Man Meme as ‘No Way Home’ Sets Digital Release

Click here to read the full article.

Sony Pictures has announced that “ Spider-Man: No Way Home ” will arrive on digital March 22 and on 4K UHD and Blu-ray on April 12. The studio marked the occasion by releasing a photo of Tom Holland , Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield recreating the iconic Spider-Man pointing meme, a photo that is bound to break the internet for comic book movie fans. The movie is now available for pre-order on digital, 4K UHD and Blu-ray.

Since opening in theaters December 17, “Spider-Man: No Way Home” has grossed $772 million and counting at the U.S. box office. That gross puts the movie ahead of James Cameron’s “Avatar” as the third highest-grossing domestic release in history, behind only “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” and “Avengers: Endgame.” The film’s global box office gross stands at $1.8 billion. “No Way Home” is the highest-grossing Sony release in history.

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” features three generations of Spider-Man actors on screen by bringing together Holland, Maguire and Garfield. Both Holland and Garfield have already gone on record expressing interest in starring together in another “Spider-Man” movie.

“In terms of moving forward with the character, yes I am definitely open to that,” Garfield said earlier this year . “Again it would have to be something very unique, very special and serving to an audience and in service of the character. There’s something playful and unique and odd and unexpected to be done. I’m not sure what is but if we can figure it out it would be so much fun.”

Garfield added, “I would love to continue working with Tobey [Maguire] and with Tom [Holland]. That kind of three brother dynamic is so juicy.”

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” is still playing in theaters nationwide.