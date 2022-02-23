Spotify’s First ‘Bookcast’ Excerpts Dolly Parton and James Patterson’s Novel ‘Run, Rose, Run’

Click here to read the full article.

Spotify will premiere an exclusive serialized podcast for “Run, Rose, Run” — the forthcoming novel by Dolly Parton and James Patterson — with excerpts blended with Parton’s original soundtrack for the book.

The first two episodes of “Run, Rose, Run Bookcast” debuted today (Feb. 23) on Spotify (at this link ), with an additional 10 episodes running 4-7 minutes each to follow. The “Run, Rose, Run” soundtrack, which Parton wrote, produce and recorded for the book, will be released March 4 through Butterfly Records in partnership with Ingrooves/UMG (available on Spotify and other platforms). On March 7, the novel will be released simultaneously with the final six episodes of the Spotify Bookcast series.

Set in Nashville, “Run, Rose, Run” centers on an aspiring female artist who comes to country music’s capital city to pursue her music-making dreams. Behind the inspiration of our hero’s heart-wrenching songs is a brutal secret she has done everything to conceal — and she soon learns that her past threatens the very future she is trying to build.

“I still can’t believe that I get to launch Spotify’s first-ever Bookcast with my buddy James Patterson,” Parton said in a statement. “When we wrote this book together, I felt I could contribute best by sticking to my first love, music. James and I hope that listeners will be able to feel the connection between the book and the album as we work to bring this story and these characters to life, as only two storytellers can.”

Patterson, who has penned more than 200 books over his career, commented, “I’ve been a fan of Dolly Parton’s storytelling for years, so I was thrilled to collaborate with her on ‘Run, Rose, Run’ and bring these characters to life. The music she’s created around this project is incredible, and I’m grateful that Spotify has given us the opportunity to bring listeners a new experience of the book and album.”