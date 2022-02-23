ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Spotify’s First ‘Bookcast’ Excerpts Dolly Parton and James Patterson’s Novel ‘Run, Rose, Run’

By Todd Spangler
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1k3rnQ_0eMhQOxg00

Click here to read the full article.

Spotify will premiere an exclusive serialized podcast for “Run, Rose, Run” — the forthcoming novel by Dolly Parton and James Patterson — with excerpts blended with Parton’s original soundtrack for the book.

The first two episodes of “Run, Rose, Run Bookcast” debuted today (Feb. 23) on Spotify (at this link ), with an additional 10 episodes running 4-7 minutes each to follow. The “Run, Rose, Run” soundtrack, which Parton wrote, produce and recorded for the book, will be released March 4 through Butterfly Records in partnership with Ingrooves/UMG (available on Spotify and other platforms). On March 7, the novel will be released simultaneously with the final six episodes of the Spotify Bookcast series.

Set in Nashville, “Run, Rose, Run” centers on an aspiring female artist who comes to country music’s capital city to pursue her music-making dreams. Behind the inspiration of our hero’s heart-wrenching songs is a brutal secret she has done everything to conceal — and she soon learns that her past threatens the very future she is trying to build.

“I still can’t believe that I get to launch Spotify’s first-ever Bookcast with my buddy James Patterson,” Parton said in a statement. “When we wrote this book together, I felt I could contribute best by sticking to my first love, music. James and I hope that listeners will be able to feel the connection between the book and the album as we work to bring this story and these characters to life, as only two storytellers can.”

Patterson, who has penned more than 200 books over his career, commented, “I’ve been a fan of Dolly Parton’s storytelling for years, so I was thrilled to collaborate with her on ‘Run, Rose, Run’ and bring these characters to life. The music she’s created around this project is incredible, and I’m grateful that Spotify has given us the opportunity to bring listeners a new experience of the book and album.”

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Sally Kellerman, Oscar-Nominated as ‘Hot Lips’ Houlihan in ‘MASH,’ Dies at 84

Click here to read the full article. Sally Kellerman, who was Oscar nominated for her supporting role as Margaret “Hot Lips” Houlihan in Robert Altman’s “MASH” feature film, died Thursday in Woodland Hills, Calif. She was 84. Her publicist Alan Eichler confirmed her death, and her daughter Claire added that she had been suffering from dementia for the past five years. Among her other roles were a cameo in Altman’s “The Player,” a professor in Rodney Dangerfield’s “Back to School” and a Starfleet officer in the “Star Trek” episode “Where No Man Has Gone Before.” The willowy blonde actress with the characteristically throaty...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Lisa Edelstein to Exit ‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ After Two Seasons (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. SPOILER ALERT: Do not read if you have not yet watched “Red vs. Blue,” Monday’s episode of “9-1-1: Lone Star.” Lisa Edelstein is exiting “9-1-1: Lone Star” after playing Gwyneth Morgan, the wife of Rob Lowe’s Chief Owen Strand and the mother of Ronen Rubinstein’s T.K. Strand, for two seasons on the Fox drama, Variety has learned exclusively. Edelstein’s departure was hinted at in the final moments of Monday’s episode of “Lone Star,” when T.K. received a devastating phone call letting him know that his mother had been killed. However, this hour, “Red vs. Blue,”...
TV SERIES
Variety

Madea Takes L.A.: Tyler Perry Celebrates Netflix’s ‘A Madea Homecoming’ With Purple Carpet Premiere

Click here to read the full article. In 2019, Tyler Perry was ready to say goodbye to his iconic character Madea after the release of “A Madea Family Funeral.” But when the COVID-19 pandemic hit the next year, Perry realized that people needed some joy in their lives. “There is just so much going on in the country right now with all the social and civil unrest and I wanted to do this movie to make people laugh,” Perry told Variety. “We all just need some laughter and I can’t wait for audiences globally to discover Madea for the first time.” Perry...
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

Dolly Parton Shares Vintage Photo With Husband on Valentine’s Day

In honor of Valentine’s Day, Dolly Parton is sharing a throwback photo with her husband, Carl Thomas Dean: “Happy Valentine’s Day y’all!”. Let’s wish a happy Valentine’s Day to Dolly Parton and her husband Carl Thomas Dean. Together for 55 years (and counting), the singer is sharing a throwback photo of the couple on social media. In the image, Dean is caught kissing his the country star on the cheek. Parton, dressed in a denim shirt and red lipstick, is smiling from ear to ear.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dolly Parton
Person
James Patterson
Person
Tarantino
Person
Willa Fitzgerald
Outsider.com

Dolly Parton Reveals Secret Song Inspired by Elvis Presley

Dolly Parton still dreams of Elvis Presley. She had the chance to meet him once, but she had to turn him down. She cried about that. But like most things she struggled with, the country queen turned it into a song where she imagines singing one of her biggest hits with The King.
MUSIC
Ok Magazine

Country Music's Secrets & Scandals: Inside Blake Shelton, Dolly Parton & More Star's Failed Marriages, Illicit Affairs : Photos

Love is like a song!....a sad song. From divorces to betryal to working through relationship woes — nobody knows heartache and struggle quite like country singers. Singers like Blake Shelton, Dolly Parton, Reba Mcentire, Kenny Chesney along with Faith Hill and Tim McGraw have all gone through troubles with love as well as life — and have made millions penning songs about it!
CELEBRITIES
Black Enterprise

Real Love: Rapper Da Brat Marries Kaleidoscope Hair Mogul Jesseca ‘Judy’ Dupart

Legendary rapper Da Brat married her “Twin Flame” and multimillionaire CEO fiancée Jesseca “Judy” Dupart on the once of a lifetime “Twosday” February 22, 2022. On Tuesday evening, the newlyweds tied the knot in an enchanting ceremony at the Horse Mansion in Fairburn, Georgia, according to People, which published photos of the purple and pink flower-adorned reception.
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Butterfly Records#Ingrooves Umg#Bookcast#Run Rose
KTVB

Canceled and Renewed TV Shows for 2022: See the Full List

Are your favorite TV shows canceled or renewed? Let's find out!. As television attempts to get back to as close to a normal schedule as possible amid an ongoing pandemic, that means the broadcast networks will continue to make difficult decisions about the fates of their shows. While some are lucky enough to earn multi-season pickups (see: NBC's OneChicago franchise, CBS' Young Sheldon) or early renewals (i.e. ABC's Grey's Anatomy, CBS' Ghosts) and some are gearing up for their farewell (NBC's This Is Us, ABC's Black-ish), it's a waiting game for the majority of the others.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Amazon
Reuters

Madea, Mrs Brown team up in cross-dressing Netflix comedy

(Reuters) - When two cross-dressing matriarchs across the Atlantic collide, the comedy goes global in “A Madea Homecoming” on Netflix. Madea is the feisty, wise-cracking old woman who has been portrayed on film by Tyler Perry since 2005, while Agnes Brown of hit Irish sitcom “Mrs. Brown’s Boys” has been the alter ego of Brendan O’Carroll since 2011.
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

'9-1-1: Lone Star': Why Introducing Judd's New Child Was A Mistake

9-1-1: Lone Star Season 3 kicked off with a brutal ice storm hitting Austin, leaving many of our first responders fighting for their lives for the majority of the four-episode event. However, at the conclusion of the event, Grace (Sierra McClain) and Judd (Jim Parrack) finally delivered their beautiful daughter Charlie — named after Tommy’s (Gina Torres) late husband — into the world.
TV SERIES
SheKnows

The Young and the RestlessComings & Goings

Valentine’s Day has come and gone, but it would appear that Cupid hasn’t let fly his last shot. On Thursday, March 10, Kelsey Wang will make her Young & Restless debut as Allie, described by the soap as being “a mysterious, young professional who catches the eye of one of Genoa City’s eligible bachelors.”
ENTERTAINMENT
Popculture

10 TV Shows That Were Almost Immediately Canceled

Bringing a television show to the air is one of the hardest achievements to accomplish in the entertainment industry. It takes so much effort to write a script, cast, film, direct and produce just to complete a pilot episode. Even then, network executives still need to approve the pilot and schedule the show. It's one reason why even a low-rated series will get the chance to have all its episodes air even if it's about to be canceled. There have still been some extreme cases of a show getting canceled quickly, or pulled from the airwaves and moved to another venue.
TV SERIES
Variety

Variety

50K+
Followers
48K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy