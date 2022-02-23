Another prescribed burn for Croatan National Forest

NEW BERN, N.C. – The Croatan National Forest is planning to conduct a 1,206-acre prescribed burn Wednesday in Carteret County. The burn is located 1 mile Northeast of Cape Carteret on Millis Road and Pettiford Creek Road.

For firefighter and visitor safety Millis Road and Pettiford Creek Road will be temporarily closed during burn operations.

A helicopter will be utilized to implement the burns. The public should be aware of smoke and firefighters working in the area and avoid the area.

The goal of the burn is to reduce the amount of fuel on the forest floor to prevent catastrophic wildfires. The burn will also improve habitat for fire adapted species such as the endangered Red Cockaded Woodpecker and will help restore the longleaf pine ecosystem.

