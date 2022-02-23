ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carteret County, NC

Another prescribed burn for Croatan National Forest

By National Forests in North Carolina
WNCT
WNCT
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2v4GSj_0eMhQDFh00

NEW BERN, N.C. – The Croatan National Forest is planning to conduct a 1,206-acre prescribed burn Wednesday in Carteret County. The burn is located 1 mile Northeast of Cape Carteret on Millis Road and Pettiford Creek Road.

For firefighter and visitor safety Millis Road and Pettiford Creek Road will be temporarily closed during burn operations.

A helicopter will be utilized to implement the burns. The public should be aware of smoke and firefighters working in the area and avoid the area.

The goal of the burn is to reduce the amount of fuel on the forest floor to prevent catastrophic wildfires. The burn will also improve habitat for fire adapted species such as the endangered Red Cockaded Woodpecker and will help restore the longleaf pine ecosystem.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

Related
WNCT

ONWASA planned outrage on Front Street on Sunday

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Onslow Water and Sewer Authority is planning an outage in water service for one area of Swansboro. The area of Front Street will be impacted this Sunday between 10 pm to 5 am to allow for hydrant replacement. Front Street will be closed to through traffic from the entrance onto […]
SWANSBORO, NC
WNCT

NTSB: No distress call made before Carteret Co. plane crash

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) — A preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board indicated the plane that crashed off the Carteret County coast with eight people on board did not issue a distress call before the crash. The report indicates the plane, a Pilatus PC-12, was destroyed in the crash just off the Carteret County […]
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Lenoir County receives $29.9 million to expand broadband

WASHINGTON – The Department of Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration announced Friday it has awarded $29.9 million to expand broadband in Lenoir County. The award will be used to fund Lenoir County’s Fiber to the Home Expansion project, which will deploy last-mile broadband to Lenoir County. This project will serve 15,256 households across the county. The […]
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Multiple agencies do not find possible drowning victim

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Multiple agencies responded to but did not find a potential drowning victim that was reported Friday afternoon in Kinston. Bryan Hanks, Public Information Officer for Lenoir County, said Kinston Fire Department, Kinston Police Department, Lenoir County Emergency Services, North Lenoir Volunteer Fire Department and Southwood Fire Department were looking for a […]
KINSTON, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Bern, NC
Carteret County, NC
Government
County
Carteret County, NC
City
Cape Carteret, NC
Carteret County, NC
Sports
WNCT

Ohio woman drowns while kayaking in North Carolina river

CHEROKEE, N.C. (AP) — An Ohio woman drowned while kayaking Thursday in the Oconaluftee River along North Carolina’s western border, according to Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials. Park officials said companions of the kayaker notified park rangers around 2:15 p.m. that she disappeared underwater and didn’t resurface, news outlets reported. Officials identified the kayaker […]
OHIO STATE
WNCT

West Virginia School for the deaf and blind caught ablaze

ROMNEY, W.Va. (WDVM) — At around 6:00 a.m. Saturday, a fire broke out at the Administration Building on the campus of the West Virginia School for the Deaf and the Blind in Romney, West Virginia. According to the West Virginia Department of Education, the building was unoccupied and no injuries were reported. In a news […]
ROMNEY, WV
WNCT

PCC welcomes state legislators, area business leaders to campus

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (PCC) — Pitt Community College administrators welcomed state legislators and local business leaders to campus Thursday for a discussion centered on the college’s efforts to develop a skilled regional workforce and its future goals and needs.     On hand for the meeting, which included tours of PCC’s Biotechnology and Industrial Systems training areas, […]
WINTERVILLE, NC
WNCT

See how NC will be affected if Roe v. Wade overturned

GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — One historic decision has been endlessly passed around states over the last year. Roe v. Wade expressly protects a pregnant person’s right to choose to have an abortion. It’s under review by a now supermajority conservative Supreme Court, but reports suggest it could be struck down at any moment, as more and […]
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red Cockaded Woodpecker
WNCT

Lawsuit: Weaver Fertilizer was negligent in fire

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) – A resident of Winston-Salem who claims she suffered personally because of the recent fire at the Weaver Fertilizer has filed a class action suit against the company, citing negligence, public nuisance and trespassing. Resident Karen Prudencio is the named plaintiff in the suit against Winston Weaver Co., which is the corporate […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WNCT

NC among worst states for paying delivery drivers

GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — Working as a delivery driver can take many forms. Those who prefer rural areas can choose to work picking up crops from farms and taking them to markets around their states and beyond their borders. Drivers who live in the suburbs can work for a delivery service that primarily delivers packages […]
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
WNCT

Lip sync battle in Onslow County for United Way

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. — The United Way of Onslow County is hosting “Applause for a Cause” at the limelight in Jacksonville on Friday night. The event will feature four different well-known locals lip sync battling it out, with all the proceeds going to the non-profit. Officials said they haven’t been able to hold their normal annual […]
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WNCT

PCC adding more in-person community development programming

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (PCC) — After two years of programming limitations and mostly virtual instruction due to COVID-19, Pitt Community College is getting back to its roots with regard to upcoming Community Development courses.     Like most everything since March 2020, the pandemic has adversely impacted PCC’s ability to offer in-person Community Development classes. But this […]
WINTERVILLE, NC
WNCT

Tyrrell County Schools superintendent to resign June 30

COLUMBIA, N.C. (WNCT) — The superintendent of Tyrrell County Schools has announced his resignation after 3.5 years on the job. Holley said he made the announcement during a school board work session on Tuesday. “I thank each of your organizations for your continued support of the Tyrrell County Schools district. I am confident that you will continue […]
COLUMBIA, NC
WNCT

Here come the candidates: NC election filing resumes

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Cheri Beasley, Kathy Manning, Virginia Foxx and Richard Hudson are in. Dan Bishop and Jeff Jackson are maybes. Madison Cawthorn and Tim Moore have said nothing new. Across North Carolina candidates lined up Thursday to submit their paperwork on the first day of resumed candidate filing for the 2022 elections. Hundreds […]
ELECTIONS
WNCT

History comes alive through elementary school’s show

ROBERSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — History isn’t just a lesson plan for some students at a Martin County school. It was a chance to show off their talents, learn and teach, too. Black history wax statues and orchestra music highlighted South Creek Elementary School’s Black History Wax Museum history program. There were 40 Black history figures […]
ROBERSONVILLE, NC
WNCT

WNCT

16K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy