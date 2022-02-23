Alert Issued For Missing Hudson Valley Woman

Leta Freedom Photo Credit: Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department

Police agencies in the Hudson Valley are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a 44-year-old woman who has been missing for months.

An alert was issued by the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department as they attempt to track down Leta Freedom, who was first reported missing on Dec. 8, 2021, in Dutchess County.

Freedom was last seen in the area of Main Street and Clinton Street in the City of Poughkeepsie, according to police.

Investigators described Freedom as being 5-foot-7 with a light-skinned complexion, weighing approximately 175 pounds with blonde hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding Freedom’s whereabouts has been asked to contact Det. Dawn Anemelos by calling (845) 485-3670 or the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department at (845) 485-3666.

Share this story by clicking on the Facebook icon below.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.