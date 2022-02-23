ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yonkers, NY

Winning $41K NY Lottery Take-5 Ticket Sold At Convenience Store In Westchester

By Zak Failla
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AHiHk_0eMhQ0rV00
Crestwood Convenience Store on Crisfield Street in Yonkers Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A winning New York Lottery ticket worth more than $40,000 was sold at a Hudson Valley convenience store, officials announced.

In Westchester, New York Lottery officials announced that a jackpot-winning Take-5 ticket worth $41,205 was purchased at the Crestwood Convenience Store on Crisfield Street in Yonkers.

The winning numbers for the Take-5 evening drawing on Saturday, Feb. 19 were 04-09-14-16-25.

In addition to the top prize, New York Lottery paid out 161 $383.50 prizes for players who matched four numbers, 4,890 $21 third-place prizes, and 48,534 lotto players matched two numbers that won them a free quick pick ticket.

It is unclear who purchased the winning lottery ticket.

According to New York Lottery, the odds of winning the Take-5 jackpot by matching all five numbers is 1 in 575,757.

The five winning numbers for the Take 5 game are drawn from a field of one to 39. The drawing is televised twice daily at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

NY Is Home To One Of Kmart's Four Remaining US Stores

Kmart is largely gone but not forgotten in one New York community, which boasts one of just four locations still standing in the US. For years, the former big-box store giant has been shuttering the doors of its brick-and-mortar locations as it faced increased competition from online retailers. At its...
BRIDGEHAMPTON, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Westchester County, NY
City
New York City, NY
Westchester County, NY
Lifestyle
State
New York State
Yonkers, NY
Lifestyle
City
Yonkers, NY
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
Daily Voice

Family-Owned Pizzeria Opens New Location In Hampden County

A popular pizza restaurant that has been in business in Western Mass for more than 60 years celebrated its grand opening of a new location. Falls Pizza, a family-owned restaurant, known for its pizza and grinders throughout Hampden County celebrated its 60th year in business with a special ribbon-cutting event at its newly-renovated location in Chicopee on Thursday, Feb. 24.
HAMPDEN COUNTY, MA
Daily Voice

COVID-19: Infection Rate Below 3 Percent In CT; Latest Breakdown Of Cases, Deaths By County

The daily COVID-19 positivity rate in Connecticut continues to plummet, down below 3 percent, according to the latest update from the state Department of Public Health. On Thursday, Feb. 24, there were 16,591 COVID-19 tests administered in Connecticut which resulted in 423 confirmed cases of the virus for a 2.55 percent daily positivity rate, among the lowest recorded in 2022.
CONNECTICUT STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York Lottery
Daily Voice

COVID-19: Two CT Towns Rescind Mask Mandates

Two Connecticut towns will be ditching the mask mandate as the state continues to see improved COVID-19 numbers. In New Haven County, Hamden Mayor Lauren Garrett announced that the emergency mask mandate will no longer be in effect as of Friday, Feb. 25 after saying that she consulted with health experts and professionals.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Daily Voice

Eight In CT Charged For Roles In Drug Distribution Ring

Eight people are facing federal charges for their roles in a massive drug distribution ring throughout Connecticut that led to the seizure of cocaine and nearly $800,000, authorities announced. US Attorney Leonard Boyle announced that eight suspects have been charged for distributing fentanyl, heroin, crack, and powder cocaine in the...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Daily Voice

29-Year-Old Accused Of Spray Painting His Tag On CT Highway Bridge

A 29-year-old tagger known to police in Connecticut and Massachusetts was busted after being caught spray-painting his mark on a Hartford County bridge, authorities announced. Connecticut State Police troopers on patrol at 4:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 9 were entering the Whitehead Highway from I-91 in Hartford, when he spotted two people under a highway bridge actively spray-painting graffiti on support beams.
HARTFORD COUNTY, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lottery
Daily Voice

CT Man Admits Defrauding His Grandparents Of $679K

A Connecticut man has pleaded guilty in federal court to stealing some $679,000 from his grandparents. Leonard Boyle, US Attorney for the District of Connecticut, announced that Hartford County resident Douglas Senerth, age 32 of South Windsor, plead guilty to the fraud on Wednesday, Feb. 23. According to court documents...
SOUTH WINDSOR, CT
Daily Voice

Man Killed By Train In Somerset County

A man was struck and killed by a a train in Somerset County, suspending service to NJ Transit's Morris & Essex line Saturday, Feb. 26, authorities said. The man was struck on the Gladstone Branch by train 732 around 1:45 p.m. in Basking Ridge, NJT spokesman Everett Merrill said. The...
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
224K+
Followers
36K+
Post
67M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy