Red is a naturally glamorous choice for the red carpet, but pairing it with pink is a clash that just somehow seems to work (most of the time!). For Valentine's Day outfit inspiration that's a bit out of the box, might we suggest trying this fun combination of not one but both of the colors of love? Join Wonderwall.com as we revisit some of the loveliest red-and-pink looks the stars have worn on the red carpet in recent years, starting with this beauty… Elizabeth Hurley attended the "Did You Hear About the Morgans?" premiere in 2009 wearing a strapless ruched dream of a dual-toned dress.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 12 DAYS AGO