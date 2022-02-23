ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shiba Inu overtaking lead from UNI for the most tradeable token

By Ali Raza
insidebitcoins.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the latest AMA session, it was announced that Shiba Inu (SHIB) became the most traded token among Ethereum (ETH) investors. Shiba coin is considered to be a meme coin that currently has a worth of $0,00002465. If you are waiting for this cryptocurrency to reach $1, you would need to...

Coinspeaker

Shiba Inu Sees Considerable Surge in Holder Count

Shiba Inu is not the only crypto to have raised concerns about high ownership concentration. Bitcoin and Ethereum have equally come under attack in the past. Shiba Inu, an Ethereum-based altcoin or meme coin, rose to popularity in 2021 after it was announced to be a Dogecoin killer. Its price surged considerably, and according to reports, it was the most viewed coin with 188 million views in 2021. This was more than 43 million views than Bitcoin. Though the meme coin is just around 16 months old, it has risen to become the 14th largest crypto by market cap as ranked by CoinMarketCap. According to WhaleStats, a firm that aggregates data on the top list of investors on various crypto platforms, Shiba Inu has recorded an increased holder number in the last few days. Its holder counts has surged to 1,185,135. On February 18, Shiba had a total wallet of 1,180,140. The report further disclosed that the largest 1000 ETH wallets hold 13,845,082,253,056 SHIB tokens ($2.2 billion).
Benzinga

Shiba Inu To Launch Its Own Token Burn Portal

The team behind popular meme-based cryptocurrency Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) plans to launch its own token burning portal. What Happened: In an AMA with Watcher News on Tuesday, a Shiba Inu team member, known as “Archangel”, revealed that the upcoming version of its decentralized exchange ShibaSwap 2.0 will have a “burn portal.”
FingerLakes1.com

Cryptocurrency: Will Shiba Inu ever go over $1?

Cryptocurrency has really taken off in recent years, but will one of the biggest coins, Shiba Inu, every surpass $1?. The currency, SHIB, rose 26,000,000% in 2021. The value currently sits at $0.000021. This means for it to reach $1 it needs to increase by 4,700,000%. 7 Best Bitcoin and...
Motley Fool

Could the Metaverse Help Shiba Inu Soar?

The price of Shiba Inu has fallen roughly 67% since October. The metaverse could be a multitrillion-dollar market, with substantial room for growth. Shiba Inu could have an advantage in the metaverse, but there's some stiff competition. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
Benzinga

This Dogecoin And Shiba Inu Knockoff Coin Is Up Over 200% Today

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) rose on Monday evening along with other major cryptocurrencies. Some of the knockoff coins are also seeing strong gains, with Robot Shib Swap (CRYPTO: RBSHIB) up 222.9% during the past 24 hours to $0.0005126. Robot Shib Swap Price Performance. Time-frame % Change...
Motley Fool

Ethereum, Shiba Inu, Quant: 3 Tokens to Watch Today

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. What happened. Investors of all stripes continue to...
Motley Fool

Will These 3 Catalysts Boost Shiba Inu?

Shiba Inu is launching projects that could attract more users -- and inspire today’s users to stick around. Shiba Inu (CRYPTO:SHIB) was last year's superstar crypto with a gain of 45,000,000%. But the story's been different since the start of this year. The cryptocurrency has fallen about 10%. That's not a lot compared to last year's enormous increase. But it shows a clear change in momentum. And that means rival cryptocurrencies have moved ahead when it comes to market value. Shiba Inu has slipped out of the top 10 -- and today, it's the world's 14th biggest cryptocurrency.
Benzinga

Would You Buy Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Or Shiba Inu For Your Valentine?

Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week we posed the following question to over 1,000 Benzinga visitors on cryptocurrency investing: Would you buy Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC),...
Benzinga

Baby Doge Joins Shiba Inu In The Metaverse

Meme-based cryptocurrency Baby Doge Coin (CRYPTO: BABYDOGE) appears to be making its own foray into the metaverse. What Happened: In a video released on its official Twitter page, the team demoed a Baby Doge virtual avatar walking around in what appeared to be Decentraland (CRYPTO: MANA). “Do you want to...
Benzinga

Cryptocurrency Shiba Inu Decreases More Than 3% Within 24 hours

Shiba Inu’s (CRYPTO: SHIB) price has decreased 3.45% over the past 24 hours to $0.000030. This is contrary to the coins performance over the past week where it has experienced an up-trend of 4.0%, moving from $0.000029 to its current price. The chart below compares the price movement and...
