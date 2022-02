Tesla is recalling more than 500,000 vehicles in the US that have the Boombox feature – a software update that allows drivers to play preset or custom sounds from an external speaker such as a bleating goat, fart noises or holiday jingles.The US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said while the feature can “enhance the conspicuity” of vehicles to pedestrians, vehicles that use Boombox when in motion may “increase the risk of collision”. The Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards (FMVSS) establishes requirements for pedestrian alert sounds for electric and hybrid vehicles, and prohibits manufacturers from “altering or modifying the sound...

