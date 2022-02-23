Renren, once hailed as the 'Chinese Facebook,' plots a new chapter in Phoenix

Google is set to make changes to its Android operating system that aims to cut back on the amount of tracking it allows. It’s that kind of tracking that allows big tech companies to gather information about consumers, and in turn target you ruthlessly with advertisements for things it believes you want to buy.
What Nick Clegg's big promotion means...
When Meta accused Apple of costing the company ten billion dollars a few weeks back, Facebook had also shared some of its growth plans for the coming future. Part of its ten billion-dollar restructuring strategy, Zuckerberg stated, included initiating a "transition on our own services towards short form video like Reels.”
Chinese ride-hailing giant DiDi, the subject of a listing-and-delisting fiasco last year, has begun a company-wide layoff that will affect about 20% of total employees, according to the Chinese tech publication LatePost. The report was supported by anonymous messages posted on a Chinese workplace discussion forum Maimai a few days earlier. DiDi did not immediately respond to requests for comment about the layoff.
Birmingham-based ConcertCare has grown substantially via a merger with information technology company International Development Connection. The merged company, now named ConcertIDC, will be headquartered in Birmingham and will have over 120 total employees in four states in the U.S., including Tennessee and Montana, and eight states in India.
After 31 years of smoking and slicing meat, the owners of Willard's BBQ Junction said it will be closing its doors at the end of this week. In a post on Facebook, owner James Willard said difficulty in finding staff and rising costs contributed to the decision to close. "Since...
There are ways to show support for certain issues without outright telling everyone we meet. People use red porch lights to bring awareness to women’s heart health and teal Halloween pumpkins to show awareness of children’s food allergies. Doing this is a great way to spark conversations about...
There's one fewer pizza options in town.Manvi Marthur/Unsplash. Over the last decade or so there has been a continued push of Midwestern restaurants into metro Phoenix. Chicago-style pizza kitchens spread throughout the Valley and with it several popular brands from the Chicagoland area. However, while some Midwestern snowbirds have flocked to these destinations for a taste of “back home,” Arizona residents haven’t taken to the style as strongly as what the restaurant owners believed. This has led to the closure of several of these restaurants, including the complete shuttering of an entire brand.
A mother has received an outpouring of support and assistance after she took to Facebook to desperately request a Food and Drug Administration-recalled infant formula for her 16-year-old son who has severe food allergies and requires a feeding tube.Last week, the FDA warned consumers to stop using three powdered infant formulas produced in Abbott Nutrition’s facility in Sturgis, Michigan, after investigators found the formulas were linked to infection cases.Amid the ongoing investigation, Abbott initiated a voluntary recall of the affected products, which included Similac, Alimentum and EleCare powdered formulas.However, as Claire Rowan, a teacher at James Madison High School in...
WASHINGTON, Feb 24 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Russia is getting an uber taste of what it’s like to be Huawei. The U.S. government said on Thursday it will cut the country off from American microchips, telecoms gear and other items. It’s a more wide-ranging version of the trade curbs that hobbled China’s telecommunications giant and could sting the Russian economy more than financial sanctions.
M. A. Mortenson Co. has started construction on Kohler Co.’s $300 million manufacturing facility south of Phoenix in Casa Grande. The prominent Minneapolis-based general contractor and developer is working on such Valley projects as Arizona State University’s $115 million multisport arena, the new Hyatt Place Downtown/Phoenix hotel and the Beam on Farmer in Tempe.
ROAR for Good raised $1.8 million in growth capital to ramp up distribution of its wireless panic button systems for hotels and health care facilities. The Philadelphia startup initially sought to raise $1.5 million, but investors surpassed the company's goal for growth capital, ROAR for Good Founder Yasmine Mustafa said. She declined to disclose the identities of the several private angel investors who participated.
WW International, Inc. has named Sima Sistani, the co-founder and former CEO of Houseparty and a senior leader at Epic Games, as CEO. Sistani will join the company March 21, replacing Mindy Grossman, who previously announced her decision to step down. She also will join the WW board of directors.
It typically takes time for companies to explore multiple potential markets for such a project. Austin, Dallas and Houston were among the Texas cities DeLorean considered. The company also considered potential sites in North Carolina and South Carolina. This one moved fast.
Graham Holdings Co. (NYSE: GHC), an Arlington holding company that formerly owned The Washington Post, spent $392.4 million in cash to acquire six total businesses across four different industries last year — five in the final quarter — adding to its already varied holdings in health care, media, restaurants, manufacturing and education.
Nikola Corp. said it would deliver between 300 and 500 electric trucks this year, add 400 people to its payroll and break ground on a hydrogen fueling hub somewhere in Arizona this year. See what else executives had to say about supply issues and more.
SYDNEY — In a darkened hall inside one of Australia’s most secretive buildings, the intelligence chief described a startling plot: A foreign power had recently attempted to interfere in an election. “This case involved a wealthy individual who maintained direct and deep connections with a foreign government and...
Olathe-based Terracon Consultants Inc. acquired Wang Engineering Inc., adding an additional 25 employees to Terracon's 5,000-plus employee-owners, the company recently announced. Wang, based in Lombard, Illinois, and its employees will operate as Wang Engineering Inc., A Terracon Company, and maintain its office in Illinois. The firm specializes in geotechnical engineering,...
