Cincinnati Reds hiring for many positions at GABP

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WDTN) – The Cincinnati Reds Ballpark Operations Department is looking to hire additional team members at a job fair on February 23.

According to the Reds, the Ballpark Operations Department is hiring for multiple positions at a job fair on Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. The fair will be held at the Bally Sports Club in the park. Participants should enter the ballpark near the Reds Hall of Fame and Museum.

Available positions in Seasonal Public Safety Security and Seasonal Guest Services include:

Ushers

Ticket Takers

Suite Ambassadors

Fan Accommadations

Access Coordinators

Elevator Operators

Runners

Public Safety Security

Walk-ins are welcome at the fair and applications can also be submitted online at reds.com/jobs .

According to the Reds, applicants must be 18 years of age or older. No experience is necessary for the positions, but the Reds said a friendly, positive attitude is required.

For a full list of positions, responsibilities and qualifications, visit reds.com/jobs .

