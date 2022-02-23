Fifty students medal at Skills USA regional competition

‘Virtual’ regional contests held this past January – February

– Paso Robles High School students competed in the 2022 ‘virtual’ regional contests held this past January – February. Competitions were held in a virtual setting over the past four weeks. A total of 77 students were in 33 different contests, and 50 PRHS students earned gold, silver and bronze medals.

23 gold medals were awarded in 18 contests. Two contests were teams of three to four students per team.

18 silver in 14 contests. Two contests were teams of three students per team.

Nine bronze in nine contests.

Regional contests determine who is eligible to advance to the State Leadership & Skills Conference in April. The state conference is presently scheduled to be an in-person competition in Ontario, Calif. All 77 of the PRHS contestants have qualified to attend the state conference. The conference is a four-day event beginning April 21 thru April 24. Students that win gold medals at the state conference will have the opportunity to advance to the National Leadership & Skill Conference in Atlanta, Georgia, held June 20 – 24, 2022. This will be the return to live contests at the state level after one year of virtual contests in 2021 and no contests in 2020.

Students say they are excited to return to the state “live” contests. Advisors will be training their students to participate at the state level between now and April 21. Most of this training occurs in their Career Technical Education classes. There will also be some additional work that students and advisors will perform outside of class time.

Costs for the SkillsUSA program are offset by sponsors, Students are responsible for a percentage of their costs by soliciting support from the community. Anyone interested in supporting the PRHS SkillsUSA Chapter 211 organization should contact Randy Canaday, SkillsUSA Coordinator for PRHS. rcanaday@pasoschools.org