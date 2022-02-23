ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paso Robles, CA

Fifty students medal at Skills USA regional competition

By News Staff
Paso Robles Daily News
Paso Robles Daily News
 3 days ago

‘Virtual’ regional contests held this past January – February

– Paso Robles High School students competed in the 2022 ‘virtual’ regional contests held this past January – February. Competitions were held in a virtual setting over the past four weeks. A total of 77 students were in 33 different contests, and 50 PRHS students earned gold, silver and bronze medals.

  • 23 gold medals were awarded in 18 contests. Two contests were teams of three to four students per team.
  • 18 silver in 14 contests. Two contests were teams of three students per team.
  • Nine bronze in nine contests.

Regional contests determine who is eligible to advance to the State Leadership & Skills Conference in April. The state conference is presently scheduled to be an in-person competition in Ontario, Calif. All 77 of the PRHS contestants have qualified to attend the state conference. The conference is a four-day event beginning April 21 thru April 24. Students that win gold medals at the state conference will have the opportunity to advance to the National Leadership & Skill Conference in Atlanta, Georgia, held June 20 – 24, 2022. This will be the return to live contests at the state level after one year of virtual contests in 2021 and no contests in 2020.

Students say they are excited to return to the state “live” contests. Advisors will be training their students to participate at the state level between now and April 21. Most of this training occurs in their Career Technical Education classes. There will also be some additional work that students and advisors will perform outside of class time.

Costs for the SkillsUSA program are offset by sponsors, Students are responsible for a percentage of their costs by soliciting support from the community. Anyone interested in supporting the PRHS SkillsUSA Chapter 211 organization should contact Randy Canaday, SkillsUSA Coordinator for PRHS. rcanaday@pasoschools.org

Comments / 0

Related
Paso Robles Daily News

Bearcat wrestlers honored at school board meeting

– Bearcat wrestlers were recognized for winning Division 2 Central Section CIF championship at the Paso Robles Joint Unified School District Board of Trustees meeting held this week. The student athletes received a certificate and a Bearcat t-shirt. Coach Nate Ybarra introduced the five athletes that qualified for the state...
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles Youth Arts Center opens enrollment on Saturday

– Paso Robles Youth Arts Center has announced the enrollment period for Session 2 will begin this Saturday at 9 a.m. and will continue through the following weekend. Families can enroll online through the parent portal and office help is available from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. on enrollment day for assistance by phone, email, or in person. The Youth Arts recommends parents make an account early as classes fill up extremely fast! The new schedule can be found here.
PASO ROBLES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Paso Robles, CA
City
Ontario, CA
State
Georgia State
Paso Robles, CA
Sports
Paso Robles, CA
Education
Local
California Sports
Local
California Education
Paso Robles Daily News

Warbirds museum monthly dinner to host test pilot Zach Reeder

– The Estrella Warbirds Museum hosts a dinner and guest speaker on the first Wednesday of each month. On March 2, 2022, Zach Reeder will talk about his career as a test pilot and recent experiences at Joby Aviation. After graduation from Texas A&M in 2005, with a Bachelor of Science degree in Aerospace Engineering, Reeder landed a job as a test pilot and engineer at Scaled Composites. At Burt Rutan’s revolutionary company, Reeder flew the Firebird Demonstrator, Proteus, and Task Vantage.
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Retired Paso Robles teacher inducted into agricultural teachers’ hall of fame

– Mark Clement, who taught agriculture at Paso Robles High School from 1979 to 2015, has been inducted into the California Agricultural Teachers Association Hall of Fame. Clement was recognized for his contribution to the advancement of agriculture education. Before teaching at Paso Robles High School, Clement taught at Shandon High School. He was also an adjunct professor at Cal Poly in 1991.
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Cal Poly logging team takes first place in timbersports competition

This was Cal Poly’s first competition since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. – The Cal Poly Loggers, an intercollegiate team of male and female students involved in traditional forestry field skills, recently won first place at the Sierra-Cascade Logging Conference and Exhibition in Anderson, California. In addition, Kelly Schwenger, a second-year forest and fire sciences major, earned top women’s competitor at the event.
ANDERSON, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles, CA
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Paso Robles Daily News is the most comprehensive Paso Robles newspaper online with breaking news, events, politics, crime, sports, wine, regional, and business reports from writers and photographers, newspapers, TV, radio, and online media covering all of North County San Luis Obispo including Paso Robles, Atascadero, Templeton, San Miguel, Shandon, Creston, and Heritage Ranch.

 https://pasoroblesdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy