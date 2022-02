Fireblocks is leveraging its acquisition of First Digital to expand its existing payment features for providers to accept crypto payments. Crypto custodian Fireblocks recently acquired stablecoin and digital assets payments technology firm First Digital for a reported $100 million. The deal reached between both parties was part cash and part equity. With this acquisition, Fireblocks now looks to expand its digital payments objectives. These include scaling support for business-to-consumer payments using USDC, Celo, and other stablecoins and crypto in the second quarter of the year.

BUSINESS ・ 10 DAYS AGO