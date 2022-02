PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A word of warning surrounding cyberattacks is being issued from top U.S. security leaders following President Biden’s announcement of sanctions on Russia. Experts say this is something we really need to pay attention to because it could impact you at home or even where you work or do your business. Not long after President Joe Biden announced new sanctions on Russia. the FBI asked state and local officials and business executives to consider how ransomware attacks could disrupt critical services. This comes as the crisis between the Kremlin and Ukraine continues. Right now, US officials say there are “no specific,...

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO