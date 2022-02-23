ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Easily Create Stunning Digital Content Straight from the Product Model

By Markus Lang
The SOLIDWORKS Blog
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis might not come as huge surprise as Germany is one of the largest auto manufacturers in the world, but growing up in the Stuttgart area in Germany I’ve always been very interested in cars. Since I was a kid, I enjoyed sketching cars and painting model cars, so I’ve always...

blogs.solidworks.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Next Web

Tallinn introduces predictive digital transport model

This article was originally published by Christopher Carey on Cities Today, the leading news platform on urban mobility and innovation, reaching an international audience of city leaders. For the latest updates, follow Cities Today on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and YouTube, or sign up for Cities Today News. Estonia’s capital...
TRAFFIC
MySanAntonio

The 6-Step Process to Creating Engaging Content

Influencer marketing is everywhere. If you have been following influencer marketing since its inception about 15 years ago (yes, before Instagram even existed), which started with paid blog posts and sponsored tweets, one word has been at the center of the industry: authenticity. The success of an influencer marketing campaign...
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
AdWeek

How Synthetic Voice Simplifies Inclusive Content Production

With titles like “Squid Games” and “Cardo” coming out of non-native English-speaking countries and topping watchlists in 2021, it’s obvious the world is more connected now than ever through content. But despite these successes, content remains exclusive. Most content is created in English, even though only 16.5% of the world speaks the language.
SOFTWARE
HackerNoon

How to Create a Decentralized Platform That Anonymously Publishes Content

Abstract: In this paper, we address the reality that many art suppliers do not have a way to cooperate with others from far away -- especially with respect to receiving payments -- unless they rely on a trusted third party. We consider the impact of building a decentralized system, mainly for Art. All unique artworks in the process will be stored in decentralized ways. Even if they are censored, anybody can instantly restore them at any time. In addition, we have developed several new algorithms. They belong to the style of algorithm called the "Stitching Algorithm," a system that chooses operational governance by voting. This is useful in automatically deleting harmful or duplicate content and spot fudging the number of views. We calculated a diversity index based on neutral theories of community ecology to determine the order of each supplier for payroll. Finally, we present the establishing of an advertising-free entertainment business by selecting suppliers and accumulating funds at one time.
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Product Design#Computer Aided Design#Digital Content#Product Communicator#Cad
GAMINGbible

'Horizon Forbidden West' Review: An Enthralling Adventure Of Stunning Vistas And Tons of Content

Guerrilla Games’ hugely anticipated sequel to 2017’s Horizon Zero Dawn, Horizon Forbidden West is, to put it simply, an absolutely stunning adventure. It feels great to once again play as Aloy and explore an apocalyptic future filled with incredible machines and ancient ruins. Forbidden West really takes everything that worked in its acclaimed predecessor and builds upon it in spectacular style.
VIDEO GAMES
Forbes

Creating A Business Model That Benefits Everyone Involved

Yuzuru Ishikawa is the director of Globalcube and a non-executive director of Kesae Total Balance. For new business founders, one of the most important elements to get right is to build win-win relationships that benefit all the people involved in your business. When we start a business, we often work...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy