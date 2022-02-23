ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

VIZIO Inks Deal with TransUnion to Expand Household Connect and Better Link TV and Mobile Ads for Omnichannel Activation Strategies

By Business Wire
martechseries.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVIZIO today unveiled an expansion of its Household Connect cross-device advertising platform that gives marketers the ability to extend their campaigns beyond the TV to millions of additional touchpoints and devices. Marketing Technology News: MarTech Interview with Kristi Flores, VP of Global Marketing at Tektronix. “By leveraging the TruAudience...

martechseries.com

Comments / 0

Related
KAAL-TV

NewsON for TV or Mobile

NewsON allows you to watch ABC 6 News live and recorded newscasts anytime on your connected TV or phone. Click below to download for your Roku, Apple, Android or Amazon device.
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

AMC, WE TV Set Deal With Comcast, Charter And Cox For Addressable Ads In Each Hour Of Original Programming In 2022

AMC Networks has set a deal with major cable providers Comcast, Charter and Cox for addressable ads to be shown in each hour of original programming on AMC and WE tv in 2022. The agreement is a significant step forward for the pay-TV business, which has sought for years to roll out addressable technology at scale. Comcast, Charter and Cox have a combined reach into 35 million U.S. households. In keeping with fast-growing digital advertising, linear TV addressability means that individual viewers and households are shown specific ads based on a range of data points beyond age and gender. The experience...
TV & VIDEOS
Sourcing Journal

How Better Omnichannel Can Bring Future Growth

Click here to read the full article. A handful of pre-pandemic years ago, Target announced it was going to remodel its stores, add dozens of small-format locations and put endless aisle technology in the hands of its store associates. Apparently, the announcement went over like a lead balloon, seeing as brick-and-mortar retail was supposedly on its way out. “We said we’re going to use our stores as fulfillment hubs and activate 1900 fulfillment centers across the country,” Target’s Brian Cornell, CEO, recently recalled during a keynote session at the 2022 NRF Big Show in New York. “Well, I was sitting in...
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vizio#Connected Tv#Mobile Marketing#Tru Tv#Better Link Tv#Household Connect#Martech Interview#Vp Of Global Marketing#Tektronix#Truaudience#Yahoo#Verizon Media#Product Management
pocketnow.com

VIZIO’s M6 Series Premium 4K Smart TV, Roku Streaming, and more products are on sale

We keep getting incredible savings over at Amazon.com, where you can currently score a new VIZIO M6 Series Premium 4K smart TV starting at just $328 on its 50-inch model. This is possible thanks to the 38 percent discount that will get $201.99 savings to those interested in purchasing one. You can also go for the larger 55-inch model that goes for $440, but you won’t get savings here. However, you can also consider the 65-inch model, which gets a 12 percent discount, which leaves it up for grabs at $598. These models feature AirPlay and Chromecast Built-in, Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HDMI 2.1, variable refresh rates, and more.
ELECTRONICS
SPY

Stay Connected Everywhere and Anywhere With a Mobile Hotspot

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. The major appeal of WiFi is, of course, the wireless part. But considering the fact that WiFi has been around since the turn of the millennium, there are still some major problems that persist with WiFi. Despite being “wireless,” you’re still basically tethered to a specific location in a way that you aren’t with mobile data. That’s where a mobile hotspot comes in. A mobile hotspot is a device that allows you to set up your own WiFi and connect...
CELL PHONES
Sourcing Journal

Flexport Inks Eastern Air Cargo Deal

The companies said the Eastern B777 Express Freighter is the first of its kind designed specifically for e-commerce goods. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalMore Same Day, More Last Mile. The Amazon Effect is Coming for Logistics.Drone On: Flexport Eyes Autonomous Air FreightFlexport Lines Up Shopify, Michael Dell in Monster $935M Series E
LOS ANGELES, CA
Apple Insider

Daily deals Feb. 25: Vizio 50" M6 4K TV $328; $500 off Samsung Bespoke refrigerator; Roku Streaming Stick 4K+ $49; 3080 Ti in stock

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Friday's topdeals include the Vizio 50-inch M6 Series 4K UHD Smart TV for $328, the Bespoke 4-Door French Door Refrigerator with Beverage Center for $2,999, and the Roku Streaming Stick 4K+ (2021) for $49. Gigabyte 3080 Ti graphics cards are in stock too.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Comcast
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Smart TV
TechRadar

These are the 10 biggest TV shows on Netflix right now

In November 2021, Netflix announced that it would be publishing a weekly list detailing its most popular TV shows over a seven-day period – and it's proven a great way to gauge what the world is watching at any given time. Ranking titles based on weekly hours viewed –...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy