VIZIO Inks Deal with TransUnion to Expand Household Connect and Better Link TV and Mobile Ads for Omnichannel Activation Strategies

We keep getting incredible savings over at Amazon.com, where you can currently score a new VIZIO M6 Series Premium 4K smart TV starting at just $328 on its 50-inch model. This is possible thanks to the 38 percent discount that will get $201.99 savings to those interested in purchasing one. You can also go for the larger 55-inch model that goes for $440, but you won’t get savings here. However, you can also consider the 65-inch model, which gets a 12 percent discount, which leaves it up for grabs at $598. These models feature AirPlay and Chromecast Built-in, Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HDMI 2.1, variable refresh rates, and more.

ELECTRONICS ・ 1 DAY AGO