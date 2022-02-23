ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aera Technology Named a ProcureTech100 Company

By PRNewswire
martechseries.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInnovator Transforming Decision Making Recognized as Digital Procurement Pioneer. Aera Technology, the Decision Intelligence company, announced it has been named a ProcureTech100 solution, joining an elite group of leaders pioneering digital procurement. Aera is solving one of the most challenging issues for global enterprises — the need to accelerate...

martechseries.com

DFW Community News

ViacomCBS Announces New Company Name: Paramount

ViacomCBS announced Tuesday that the company will become known as Paramount. “This is an exciting moment in the history of our company,” president & CEO Bob Bakish and Shari Redstone, non-executive chair of the company’s Board of Directors, said in an internal memo. “It has been one year...
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

Highland Copper Company names new CFO

Highland Copper Company (OTCQB:HDRSF) has named Barry O’Shea, CPA, as the company's new chief financial officer, effective immediately. O’Shea will replace Alain Krushnisky, who is stepping down from the role to devote more time in his role as CFO of other reporting issuers. Most recently, O’Shea served as...
BUSINESS
Biz Times

Manitowoc Company names new CFO

David Antoniuk will step down as chief financial officer of Milwaukee-based The Manitowoc Company Inc. on May 2, and will be succeeded by Brian Regan, the company announced today. Regan has served as vice president,…
MILWAUKEE, WI
bizjournals

Pivot Technology School expands business by doing contract work for companies

One of Nashville's computer coding bootcamps doesn't only want to prime people for tech jobs anymore. Its co-founders, Josh Mundy and Quawn Clark, also want to help companies complete projects that need done right now. It's been almost two years since Nashville entrepreneurs Mundy and Clark opened Pivot Technology School....
NASHVILLE, TN
Seeking Alpha

Align Technology: An Orthodontics Company Worth Investment

The orthodontics industry is expected to grow rapidly in the next few years, with the North American market leading the way. Align Technology (NASDAQ: ALGN) is an Arizona-based company that designs, manufactures, and markets various orthodontic products through Computer-aided Design (CAD) and Computer-aided manufacturing (CAM). Their products are aimed at restoration while also providing a good aesthetic. One of the company’s two segments, the Clear Aligner segment, consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion. The other major segment is the scanner and services business which deals with intraoral scanning systems such as a single hardware platform and restorative/orthodontic software services. The company has a global manufacturing pipeline where it primarily manufactures aligners in Juarez, Mexico, while its scanners are manufactured in China and Israel.
BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

Concierge Technologies files for $8M IPO on NYSE; changing name to Marygold Companies

Concierge Technologies (OTCPK:CNCG), which is changing its name to The Marygold Companies, has filed to uplist its stock to NYSE and raise $8M through a public offering. The company said it plans to offer 2.4M shares at an assumed price of $3.35 per share. Underwriters will be granted at 45-day option to sell up to 360K additional shares at the public price to cover any overallotments.
BUSINESS
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Customer Service
Seeking Alpha

Niu Technologies: A Growing EV Company At An Attractive Valuation

In Q4 2021, Niu's delivery increased by 58.3% to 238,188 electric scooters compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Niu Technologies sold more than 1 million units, an increase of 72.5% in the year 2021. The current valuation looks attractive as the stock is down by around 70% from its 52-weeks high. Demand for electric scooters in the U.S., China, and Europe will continue to gain momentum. The company also must manage competition and margin pressure to maintain profitability. Overall, Niu's business outlook is positive with an increasing demand, with the company introducing new and innovative products and services, generating net profits, and maintaining a healthy liquidity.
ECONOMY
beckershospitalreview.com

GSK's consumer healthcare company to be named Haleon

GlaxoSmithKline announced that its consumer healthcare company will be a standalone business named Haleon. For the past eight years, GSK had been working toward the creation of an independent healthcare company, according to a Feb. 22 press release. Now, with the development of Haleon, that ambition is becoming a reality.
BUSINESS
Cheddar News

Logistics Technology Company Veho Raises $170 Million to Revolutionize Package Delivery

Veho bills itself as a next-day parcel delivery platform. The startup recently announced a $170 million Series B round led by Tiger Global. Veho has a focus on last-mile delivery, which deals with getting packages from fulfillment centers to a customer's door. The company says it partners with e-commerce brands to provide them with a tech-forward and customer-centric delivery option. Itamar Zur, co-founder and CEO of Veho, joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.
INDUSTRY
WISH-TV

Paoli company names new CEO

PAOLI, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — A utility construction contractor in Orange County has announced changes to its top leadership. Paoli-based ElectriCom LLC says President Raj Beri has been promoted chief executive officer, succeeding Kevin Mason, who is transitioning to executive chair. Beri joined ElectriCom a year ago as...
PAOLI, IN

