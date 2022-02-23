Coordinators

On Friday afternoon, the football world mourned the loss of a former college football and NFL running back. Former Auburn and then-San Diego Chargers running back Lionel James passed away on Friday, the university announced. He was just 59 years old. Former Auburn athletic director David Housel issued a statement...
On Thursday afternoon, ESPN’s Dianna Russini had a stunning revelation regarding how much money Aaron Rodgers wants to make next season. “From the conversations I’ve had with a lot of people in the league, he wants to be the highest-paid player in the NFL by a wide margin,” Russini said. “So we’re talking about $50 million a year. We know the cap situation the Green Bay Packers are in. We know Davante Adams needs to get paid. So there’s a lot on the table.”
Despite general manager Brian Gutekunst insisting he wants to sign Davante Adams to a long-term contract, the Packers are likely to use the franchise tag for now. Adams is expected to demand a contract north of $20 million per season if he hits the open market, a deal that would make him the highest-paid wide receiver in the NFL.
Former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton shocked the NFL world back in January when he announced that he was stepping away from coaching, leaving many to believe that his future could be in television. It now seems that networks have come calling for Payton. Reports have come out...
The Baltimore Ravens have been looking for a true No. 1 wide receiver ever since Steve Smith Sr. left town following the conclusion of the 2016 season. While Baltimore has some extremely promising candidates for that role in Marquise Brown and Rashod Bateman, some are still clamoring that the team goes out and makes a big-time acquisition for a proven star at the position.
After the Wolverines’ win over Rutgers in his first game as acting Michigan head coach Phil Martelli shared what his message to Juwan Howard was afterwards. Martelli took over for the remainder of the regular season after head coach Juwan Howard was suspended for five games for his part in a postgame altercation with Wisconsin’s coaching staff. After Howard and Wisconsin coach Greg Gard shared a heated exchange and needed to be separated, Howard threw a punch towards another Wisconsin assistant coach and set off a scuffle between both teams.
Purdue quarterback Michael Alaimo has entered the NCAA transfer portal, per Matt Zenitz of On3. Alaimo joined the Boilermakers’ program as a four-star recruit in the 2020 class. For the first two seasons of his collegiate career, Alaimo worked as a reserve quarterback option behind Jack Plummer and Aidan...
Duke went in to Syracuse on Saturday with a one-game lead in the ACC, entering a dangerous road environment with the potential to lose hold of the conference. It became clear pretty quick that that wasn't going to happen, though. The seventh-ranked Blue Devils rolled to a 97-72 victory over...
A 73-56 victory by Penn State University York over PSU Brandywine in the Penn State University Athletic Conference basketball championship has propelled the KSU Tuscarawas Golden Eagles into the USCAA National Championships for the first time.
The Golden Eagles have now secured the No. 9 overall seed and will face No. 8 seed, Southwestern Adventist University of Dallas on Monday, March 7 at Virginia State University in Richmond.
SYRACUSE – No one who plays on the Christian Brothers Academy or Fayetteville-Manlius boys basketball teams will soon forget how their respective seasons ended in equally painful manners on a single Saturday at SRC Arena. In one Section III Class AA semifinal, the no. 3 seed Brothers endured three...
Jacolby Shelton can lay claim to the title of fastest man in the Big 12 this season. The junior from Pearland Dawson won two titles — two of the seven the Texas Tech men claimed in the two-day Big 12 indoor track and field championships that wrapped up Saturday in Ames, Iowa.
The Kentucky Wildcats made some noise on social media Saturday following their early exit. After a tough in-conference loss to No. 18 Arkansas, John Calipari‘s squad could be seen leaving the bench with four seconds left on the clock and a Razorback on the line. College hoops fans everywhere...
