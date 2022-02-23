Gaslight Anthem’s Brian Fallon headlines Union Transfer, plus six new-album previews [Seven in Seven]

The following events are planned for the week ahead throughout the region:. • John McEuen & The Circle Band kicks off the weekend at Sellersville Theater with “Will the Circle Be Unbroken,” featuring the music and memories of the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band and their landmark 1972 album of that name. The multimedia show features archival photographs, film, Circle session photos, narrative and music of early NGDB taking the audience on a 50-year journey. A unique part of the show covers the 1977 Russia trip, and what happened behind the Iron Curtain to the first American band to tour there. Joining McEuen will be T. Michael Coleman of Doc Watson and The Seldom Scene and Matt Cartsonis of Austin Lounge Lizards and Bryndle. In addition to Nitty Gritty Dirt Band favorites, the evening will include music from McEuen’s new, highly praised record, “Made in Brooklyn.” Also on the Sellersville calendar this weekend are concerts by the Celtic-American roots music super group RUNA on Friday at 8 p.m., “The Voice” finalist Billy Gilman on Saturday at 8 p.m., the alternative rock band Sister Hazel on Sunday at 8 p.m. and the five-time Grammy-winning South African choral group Ladysmith Black Mambazo on Monday at 8 p.m. For tickets and more information, see st94.com.

SELLERSVILLE, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO