Infor and iCIMS Announce Strategic Partnership to Improve Talent Experience for Services Industries

By PRNewswire
martechseries.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInfor, the industry cloud company, and iCIMS, the talent cloud company, today announced a strategic partnership that will deliver next-gen talent capabilities throughout North America to key services industries, including healthcare organizations. “Today’s unusual labor market is fueling a worldwide employment conundrum, and many businesses are struggling to operate...

