Infor and iCIMS Announce Strategic Partnership to Improve Talent Experience for Services Industries

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. Flora (NASDAQ:FLGC), a leading all-outdoor cultivator and manufacturer of global cannabis products and brands, continues to strengthen its executive bench with the appointment of Jessie Casner as the company’s chief marketing officer. Casner joins Flora from the recently acquired Vessel brand, where she served as vice president of sales and marketing. Casner’s experience in brand marketing will assist in driving the rapid growth of Flora’s core CPG brands, including Vessel, Tonino Lamborghini, Mind Naturals, Stardog, and others. “I’m excited to welcome Jessie Casner as our chief marketing officer,” said Luis Merchan, CEO of Flora Growth. “This appointment is another example of our commitment to invest in human capital at all levels of the organization. Jessie’s expertise in go-to-market strategy and consumer marketing make her the right choice to guide our multinational marketing campaign objectives for both Flora and our growing portfolio of brands.”

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO