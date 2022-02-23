ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Litmus Launches New Capabilities to Level Up Email Strategy, Optimize Highly Personalized Experiences

By PRNewswire
martechseries.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew solutions provide more efficient email workflow, increasing ROI and subscriber engagement for marketers. Litmus, a leader in email marketing, today announces new capabilities helping boost personalized brand experiences and increase efficiencies in email workflow and creation. Litmus Personalize, powered by the recently acquired Kickdynamic solution, improves engagement among email subscribers...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Email Marketing#Personalized Marketing#Html Email#Marketing Automation#Content Marketing#Litmus#Esp#Martech#Vp Product Management#Pegasystems
