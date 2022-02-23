Litmus Launches New Capabilities to Level Up Email Strategy, Optimize Highly Personalized Experiences
New solutions provide more efficient email workflow, increasing ROI and subscriber engagement for marketers. Litmus, a leader in email marketing, today announces new capabilities helping boost personalized brand experiences and increase efficiencies in email workflow and creation. Litmus Personalize, powered by the recently acquired Kickdynamic solution, improves engagement among email subscribers...martechseries.com
Comments / 0