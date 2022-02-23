ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fiat Will Become Purely Electric In Europe In 2027

By Chris Bruce
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In Stellantis' newly released 2021 financial report, the massive automaker says that its Fiat brand becomes fully electric in Europe in 2027. As part of that strategy, the document says that the marque's lineup gains another, currently unidentified EV in 2022 or 2023 (see graph below). The financial report...

#Europe#Fiat 500e#City Cars#Italy#Vehicles#Ev
Motor1.com

Miami, FL
21K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Motor1.com covers everything automotive: cars, sportscars, supercars, sedans, SUVs, motorcycles, auto shows, and more. And we do this all while delivering the latest news, car reviews, buying guides, pricing, and premium video.

 https://www.motor1.com

