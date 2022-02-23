Fiat Will Become Purely Electric In Europe In 2027

While no official police version of the all-electric Ford Mustang Mach-E exists as of yet, FoMoCo did build a prototype packing the Mach-E GT’s powertrain, which was good enough to become the first EV to pass Michigan State Police testing. That same testing also found that the Ford Mustang Mach-E is suitable for carrying police equipment. Meanwhile, the electrified crossover is already on duty in Ann Arbor, Michigan, the UK, and in New York City as a taxi cab, while the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) will begin testing the Mach-E as a potential law enforcement vehicle early next year. Now, we can add Quebec, Canada, to this list, as the City of Repentigny has announced that it will employ a Mustang Mach-E as its very first all-electric police car.

CARS ・ 12 DAYS AGO