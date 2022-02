Sometime this week Sony will announce the March 2022 PlayStation Plus games PS Plus subscribers on PS4 and PS5 will get to add to their library, for "free." If history repeats itself, it will be a trio of games and they will go live on March 1, the first Tuesday of the month. We know this because each month's free PS Plus games always release on the first Tuesday of each month. There's no reason to expect this to change. What we do expect is a lackluster offering for a variety of reasons.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO