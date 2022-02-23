ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MIT Researchers Develop 'Surgical Duct Tape'

By Norbert Sparrow
plasticstoday.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn some respects, it’s kind of amazing how much surgery can resemble plumbing repairs. It’s more complicated than that, of course — and the consequences of a botched job are infinitely more tragic when lives are at stake — but the mechanical nature of the operation is not dissimilar. That came...

www.plasticstoday.com

MedicalXpress

Human microbiome research excludes developing world

New studies emerge daily on the effect of the human microbiome on human health: colon cancer, ulcers, and cognitive conditions such as Alzheimer's disease have been associated with the communities of microbes that live in our bodies. However, global research into the human microbiome is heavily biased in favor of wealthy countries such as the United States and United Kingdom, according to a study publishing February 15th in the open-access journal PLOS Biology by Richard Abdill, Elizabeth Adamowicz and Ran Blekhman at the University of Minnesota.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Effectiveness of Gamma Oryzanol on prevention of surgical induced endometriosis development in rat model

Infertility is believed to be triggered by endometriosis whose pathophysiology and the etiology is still unknown. Certain genes play pivotal roles in pathogenesis of endometriosis. Natural products and plants are used as important sources for production of new drugs. The current study assesses the effects of gamma-oryzanol (GO) in a rat model with surgically induced endometriosis. The experimental endometriosis was induced in 24 wistar rats, and the animals were subsequently subdivided into endometriosis-sole (endom group), 3000 and 6000Â Âµg/kg GO (GO-3000 and GO-6000) and Vit C groups. The protein levels of estrogen receptor-alpha (ER-Î±), Steroidogenic factor 1 (SF1), Sirtuin 1 (SIRT1), heme oxygenase 1 (HO1), light chain 3 (LC3B) and Beclin1 (BECN1) were assessed. TUNEL staining was used for detecting the apoptosis rate. The results revealed that protein levels of SF1, HO1, and total LC3B significantly (P"‰<"‰0.05) decreased in GO-6000-treated groups compared to endom group. Moreover, the protein level of BECN1 and SIRT-1 significantly (P"‰<"‰0.05) increased in GO-6000-treated groups compared to endom group. GO treatment did not imply any significant difference (P"‰>"‰0.05) concerning the protein levels of ER-Î±. The TUNEL staining results showed higher TUNEL-positive cells reactions in the rats treated with GO-6000 and Vit C. Thus, GO is involved in improving condition rats involved with endometriosis through modulation in the protein levels of some molecules and also induction of apoptosis.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Researchers develop model to predict treatment response in gastric cancer

A study by researchers at Mayo Clinic Cancer Center in Florida is validating the use of genomic sequencing to predict the likelihood that patients with gastric cancer will derive benefit from chemotherapy or from immunotherapy. The study is published in Nature Communications. "Gastric cancer is among the leading causes of...
FLORIDA STATE
scitechdaily.com

MIT Develops New Programming Language for High-Performance Computers

With a tensor language prototype, “speed and correctness do not have to compete … they can go together, hand-in-hand.”. High-performance computing is needed for an ever-growing number of tasks — such as image processing or various deep learning applications on neural nets — where one must plow through immense piles of data, and do so reasonably quickly, or else it could take ridiculous amounts of time. It’s widely believed that, in carrying out operations of this sort, there are unavoidable trade-offs between speed and reliability. If speed is the top priority, according to this view, then reliability will likely suffer, and vice versa.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
#Mit#Adhesive Tape#Surgical Tape#Research Scientist#Mit News
The Guardian

The doctor who was told her illness was ‘all in her head’ – and is transforming the treatment of her rare genetic condition

To finally get a diagnosis, 20 years after complaining of symptoms – and being told it was all in your head – might, to some, come as a relief. “You would think that,” says Dr Alissa Zingman. “But most of it was grief.” Zingman was diagnosed with Ehlers Danlos Syndrome (EDS), a genetic condition that affects the connective tissue in the body. “The thing about connective tissue is that it’s everywhere,” says Zingman, who trained in orthopaedic surgery. “It can affect your eyes, your nervous system, your gastrointestinal system. It affects the spine and joints.”
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
scitechdaily.com

First-Ever Turing Network Development Award for Research Into Artificial Intelligence

Researchers from the University of Nottingham have received the first-ever Turing Network Development Award to focus on making Artificial Intelligence accessible and building trust in its use. The University of Nottingham is one of 24 Universities to receive this new award and was chosen after demonstrating its proven research excellence...
EDUCATION
MedicalXpress

Study shows young, healthy adults died from COVID-19 due to ECMO machine shortage

Nearly 90 percent of COVID-19 patients who qualified for, but did not receive, ECMO (extracorporeal membrane oxygenation) due to a shortage of resources during the height of the pandemic died in the hospital, despite being young with few other health issues, according to a study published in the American Journal of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine.
PUBLIC HEALTH
ScienceAlert

The Brain Waves of a Dying Person Have Been Recorded in Detail For The First Time

People who have looked their mortality in the face often describe their near-death experiences in surprisingly similar terms – vivid recollection of memories, a sense of standing outside of their body, bright lights, or a feeling of tranquility.  While there is plenty of anecdotal evidence from people who have had near-death experiences (NDEs), scientists have little to no data on what happens in the brain as people transition into death. However, under tragic circumstances, scientists have collected the first continuous data on the neural dynamics of the brain during death.  When an 87-year-old patient developed seizures after receiving surgery due to a...
SCIENCE
Daily Fort Worth

Young people and teenagers are developing rare, but very dangerous hyper-inflammatory syndrome after Covid-19 vaccination, expert explains

In the last couple of weeks, the Covid-19 numbers driven by the Omicron variant are declining and states across the country are loosening the pandemic measures used to slow down the spread of the virus. While indoor mask mandates and school mask mandates are dropping almost everywhere, health experts advise the unvaccinated to get the shot as soon as possible suggesting that we are not yet done with the pandemic.
KIDS
The Independent

Nine in 11 children have no access to safe surgical care, research finds

Most children do not have access to safe surgical care, new research from a Scottish charity has revealed, with many travelling for up to five days to get the potentially life-saving treatment they need.The findings from Kids Operating Room discovered nine in every 11 children across the globe do not have access to safe surgical care should they need it, with 54 million being added to the list of those going without a much-needed operation each year.Garreth Wood, the chairman of the Edinburgh-based charity he founded with his wife Nicola in 2018, said youngsters were “dying at an astonishing rate...
KIDS
RideApart

Researchers Develop New Metamaterial Capable Of Absorbing Energy

Research and development across multiple industries has resulted in safety gear being lighter, more comfortable, and safer than ever before. By developing a new material with unique qualities, researchers at the University of Massachusetts Amherst recently made a breakthrough in energy management. Evidently, rubber, being as flexible as it is, is capable of absorbing and releasing huge amounts of energy, but what if it was even better?
SCIENCE
Space.com

Mysterious repeating fast radio burst from space looks strangely familiar, scientists realize

Scientists got a strange sense of déjà vu when they took a close look at a mysterious series of bright flashes in a galaxy just 12 million light-years away. The flashes, known as a repeating fast radio burst (FRB), appear surprisingly similar to flashes found in the Crab Nebula. The Crab Nebula is a famous remnant from an old stellar explosion, or supernova, that humans observed in 1054 AD, which was recorded by several distinct cultures. The colorful remnants have displayed bright and brilliant flashes that look a lot like the newly found FRBs, which occurred in the galaxy M81, researchers said.
ASTRONOMY
Salon

Doctors overlook a curable cause of high blood pressure

In early 2013, after Erin Consuegra gave birth to her second child at age 28, her health nosedived. She developed worrying symptoms, including extreme fatigue, fluttery heart beats, and high blood pressure. She said her doctor prescribed blood pressure medication and chalked it up to stress. But Consuegra, an elementary...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

