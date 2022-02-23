ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coroner Called To House Fire In Central PA

By Jillian Pikora
 3 days ago
The 100 block of Neil Road in South Hampton Township near Shippensburg. Photo Credit: Google Maps (Satellite)

A house fire in central Pennsylvania turned deadly on Wednesday morning, according to emergency dispatchers and crews on the scene.

Fire crews were called to a house fire in the 100 block of Neil Road in South Hampton Township near Shippensburg on Feb. 23 around 7:30 a.m., dispatchers say.

About an hour later a coroner was called to the scene, according to emergency dispatchers.

Three people are unaccounted for, reports CBS 21 citing police.

A fire marshal is also on the scene, according to the outlet.

Follow Daily Voice for updates.

