Coroner Called To House Fire In Central PA
A house fire in central Pennsylvania turned deadly on Wednesday morning, according to emergency dispatchers and crews on the scene.
Fire crews were called to a house fire in the 100 block of Neil Road in South Hampton Township near Shippensburg on Feb. 23 around 7:30 a.m., dispatchers say.
About an hour later a coroner was called to the scene, according to emergency dispatchers.
Three people are unaccounted for, reports CBS 21 citing police.
A fire marshal is also on the scene, according to the outlet.
Follow Daily Voice for updates.
