Ben Stiller Breaks Silence on Zoolander 2 Flop: "Not a Great Experience"

By Russ Burlingame
ComicBook
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article2016's Zoolander No. 2 was a critical and financial disappointment, leaving fans who had begged for a sequel to the cult hit feeling burned. But it's hard to imagine anybody took the failure harder than director and star Ben Stiller. In a new profile for Esquire, the movie is listed as...

comicbook.com

theplaylist.net

‘Severance’ Review: Ben Stiller Crafts A Fascinating, Eerie Meditation On Work Culture

Actor/filmmaker Ben Stiller is no stranger to examining the rigors of the American workplace. Ever since he shined a light on everyone’s favorite cable guy in, well, “The Cable Guy,” Stiller has spent some time dwelling on the relationship we have with our work and those who work with and for us. Jim Carrey‘s slapdash, stalky cable installation man is less an ugly caricature of a hapless blue-collar weirdo and more a dark dive into the delicate void of friendship, professionalism, and obsession that comes when we connect with people who we didn’t choose. Stiller spent time analyzing Gen X in part through a wannabe videographer in “Reality Bites,” he skewered the profession of being a fashion model with the “Zoolander” films, he satirized the film industry with “Tropic Thunder” and he gave empathy to the white-collar nobody who tried to redefine his life with his adaptation of “The Secret Life of Walter Mitty.”
MOVIES
Black Enterprise

Real Love: Rapper Da Brat Marries Kaleidoscope Hair Mogul Jesseca ‘Judy’ Dupart

Legendary rapper Da Brat married her “Twin Flame” and multimillionaire CEO fiancée Jesseca “Judy” Dupart on the once of a lifetime “Twosday” February 22, 2022. On Tuesday evening, the newlyweds tied the knot in an enchanting ceremony at the Horse Mansion in Fairburn, Georgia, according to People, which published photos of the purple and pink flower-adorned reception.
RELATIONSHIPS
SheKnows

Young & Restless Vet Dead at 84 of Complications From Dementia

Sally Kellerman recurred as Constance Bingham in the mid-2010s. It’s a sad day in Hollywood: Sally Kellerman, the Robert Altman muse who passed through The Young and the Restless as Adam Newman’s “grandmother” passed away on February 24 of complications from dementia. An Oscar nominee for...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Paris Hilton shares heartbreak after sad loss following fairytale wedding

Paris Hilton has shared her sadness following the sudden death of comedian Donny Davis, known for performing with stars like Britney Spears and Miley Cyrus. The newlywed took to her Instagram Stories to pay a heartfelt tribute to the late star, who was found dead by police in his hotel room at Las Vegas' Resorts World Hotel on Tuesday. No cause of death has been disclosed. He was just 43 years old.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Grey's Anatomy: Major Cast Member Set to Leave Series in Next Episode

A series regular on Grey's Anatomy is leaving in the next episode of the ABC medical drama. Grey's Anatomy returned to ABC for the midseason premiere of Season 18, and Deadline reports actor Richard Flood, who plays Grey Sloan's pediatric surgeon Dr. Cormac Hayes, will be making an exit in Episode 10. Flood made his Grey's Anatomy debut in Season 16 as a recurring character and was bumped up to a series regular the following season. His story arc originally set Hayes up as a potential love interest for Meredith (Ellen Pompeo), but that storyline stalled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Original Law & Order Star Says New Season Will "Get People Throwing Their Shoes" at the TV

When the original Law & Order, the show that launched the entire Law & Order franchise on NBC, was abruptly cancelled in 2010 after 20 seasons on NBC, fans were, to say the least, stunned. But this week, the beloved police procedural/legal drama returns for Season 21 and while a dozen years have passed and the world has changed, series star Sam Waterston says one thing hasn't: how the show gets people to think. In an interview with Variety, Waterston said that the series will take on issues that "infuriate" people and will have people "throwing their shows at the television" in the new season.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

The Sopranos Star Michael Imperioli Threw His Emmy in the Trash

Though his career started before his appearance on the hit HBO series, actor Michael Imperioli is best known for his role of Christopher Moltisanti on The Sopranos. Across the six seasons of the show, Imperioli was nominated for five Primetime Emmy awards for his role, nabbing the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series nods in 2001, '03, '06, and '07, and winning the award in 2004, the same year that his on-screen partner Drea de Matteo won the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series Emmy. Speaking in a new interview, Imperioli told the tale of the night he won and how his Emmy ended up in the trash (spoiler, it got out of the trash).
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

A&E Cancels Controversial Show After Just 3 Episodes

One of the most controversial new reality shows of the season has met an abrupt end. Adults Adopting Adults was canceled after just three episodes on A&E, officially for "low ratings." However, the move also came after viewers raised concerns about star Danny Huff's behavior. The documentary series debuted in...
TV SERIES
HollywoodLife

Megan Fox Rocks Sheer Mesh Top Heading To Avril Lavigne Concert With Machine Gun Kelly

Megan Fox was a punk-rock dream in a sheer top and high pigtails as she attended Avril Lavigne’s West Hollywood concert with fiancee Machine Gun Kelly. It may not be as punk as wedding ring that hurts to take off, but Megan Fox, 35, still rocked a hardcore look arriving to Avril Lavigne‘s concert at the Roxy Theater in West Hollywood with her fiancee Machine Gun Kelly, 31. The duo, who held hands tightly as they walked into the show, were also joined by famous pals Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker. It seems in 2022, Avril is for lovers!
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
HollywoodLife

Beyoncé Stuns In Red Sweater & Big Curls For Date Night With Jay Z In LA – Photos

Beyoncé rocked big, beautiful curls and a fiery red dress for a date night out with hubby Jay-Z, where the duo laughed and talked over dinner. ‘Crazy in Love’ never looked so put together. Beyoncé, 40, was the absolute picture of glamour in new photos from a date night out with husband Jay-Z, 52, where she rocked big, bouncing blond curls and a ribbed red sweater for an intimate dinner in LA. Laughing and talking while sitting in a secluded booth, the singer was absolutely radiant on her night out, and love was most definitely in the air in the new photos, available here.
CELEBRITIES
Kansas City Star

Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor: A Timeline of Their Relationship

Plot twist! Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor‘s love story may not be perfect, but it seemingly has a happy ending. Stiller and Taylor, who married in 2000 and have costarred in many projects together, announced their split in 2017. Two years later, they made waves at the 2019 Primetime Emmy Awards as they smiled for photos on the purple carpet. The duo were also seen looking “happy” and never leaving “each others’ sides,” an eyewitness told Us Weekly at the time.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home VFX Boss Explains How They Made Doc Ock Different

One of the best live-action comic book villains of all time got a second chance in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Alfred Molina's Doc Ock, who originally appeared in Spider-Man 2 back in 2004, was one of the many past Spidey villains brought into the Marvel Cinematic Universe for the latest adventure, and he was the one most heavily featured in the promotional material. From the first trailer, fans could tell that Doc Ock looked a little different than he used to, but it was hard to put a finger on exactly why.
MOVIES
ABC 4

Ben Stiller is back with his wife and foods that are zapping your energy

On GTU this morning – Since actor/director Ben Stiller and actress Christine Taylor split in May 2017, after an impressive 17 years of marriage, they’ve continued to appear at events together. It could be explained away by the fact that they’re co-parents, to daughter Ella, who turns 20 in April, and 16-year-old son Quinlin. But it’s not. In an interview published Tuesday, Stiller confirmed to Esquire that he and Taylor decided they should move back in together during the pandemic so that he could see the kids during lockdown. “Then, over the course of time, it evolved,” Stiller told the magazine. “We were separated and got back together and we’re happy about that. It’s been really wonderful for all of us. Unexpected, and one of the things that came out of the pandemic.” The two had pledged that they would remain friends when they broke up.
CELEBRITIES

