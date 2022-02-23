Ben Stiller Breaks Silence on Zoolander 2 Flop: "Not a Great Experience"

On GTU this morning – Since actor/director Ben Stiller and actress Christine Taylor split in May 2017, after an impressive 17 years of marriage, they’ve continued to appear at events together. It could be explained away by the fact that they’re co-parents, to daughter Ella, who turns 20 in April, and 16-year-old son Quinlin. But it’s not. In an interview published Tuesday, Stiller confirmed to Esquire that he and Taylor decided they should move back in together during the pandemic so that he could see the kids during lockdown. “Then, over the course of time, it evolved,” Stiller told the magazine. “We were separated and got back together and we’re happy about that. It’s been really wonderful for all of us. Unexpected, and one of the things that came out of the pandemic.” The two had pledged that they would remain friends when they broke up.
