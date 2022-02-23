One Man Shot After Fight At ‘Rush Hour Chicken And Waffles’ In St. Pete

ST. PETERSBURG, FL. – One man was shot after a fight that started inside of a bar, was moved outside, and someone started shooting.

Police say a little after 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday night, a fight occurred inside the Rush Hour Chicken & Waffles Nightclub.

When the crowd was pushed outside, witnesses say a man with a gun was seen shooting into the crowd.

The victim, an adult male, was located and transported to Bayfront Hospital.

According to police, the victim is in critical but stable condition.

“We do not have a suspect at this time, but our detectives are following up on leads,” said St, Petersburg Police Public Information Specialist Ashley Limardo.

We will update this story when more details are released.

Visit Tampafp.com for Politics , Tampa Area Local News , Sports , and National Headlines . Support journalism by clicking here to our GoFundMe or sign up for our free newsl etter by clicking here .

Android Users, Click Here To Downloa d The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here .