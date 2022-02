Zain Jaffer is the founder and president of Zain Ventures, a family office that invests in real estate. Of all the sectors that experienced change, pressure and transformation throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, real estate has been unique. The traditionally low-volatility sectors have seen major shifts, but yield and opportunity have moved in surprising directions. And while some niches bore more burden than others — commercial real estate, metropolis multifamily — there’s arguably more market opportunity for fast and meaningful investor returns than there was before the disruption.

REAL ESTATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO