Oregon State

Readers respond: Politicians should stick to the rules

By Letters to the editor
The Oregonian
The Oregonian
 3 days ago
I am a supporter of Nick Kristof, politically and philosophically. I admire the man and his service to humanitarian causes. However, his candidacy for governor was not supported by our...

The Oregonian

Readers respond: Vaccine proof is a public necessity

In his Feb. 8 letter “Proof of vaccine rules are discriminatory,” Doug Dalrymple claims that proof of vaccination to enter certain businesses is discriminatory and forces him to share his medical history with others. This “it’s all about me” stance is what is fundamentally wrong with people who oppose efforts to stem the spread of COVID-19, always in the name of personal freedom. Whether one is vaccinated is most certainly a matter of the public interest, as unvaccinated people are far more likely to become infected by COVID and spread it to others. This is fact, not opinion. As to Dalrymple’s concerns that these rules set a precedent: Any precedent that elevates the health of the public over an individual’s ability to sicken others – without a shred of personal responsibility for such recklessness – is a good one. I will continue to support only businesses requiring proof of vaccination, masks and social distancing.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Fagan unfairly disqualifies petitions

Secretary of State Shemia Fagan’s decision to disqualify three initiative petitions because they include only the subsections of laws that would be affected, rather than the full text, is an almost unprecedented interpretation of Oregon law (“Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan follows through, kills effort to set campaign contribution limits in 2022,” Feb. 9). As recently as 2020, the secretary of state approved Initiative Petition 3, which did exactly what Initiative Petitions 43, 44 and 45 do – show only changes to the affected subsection.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Incivility may be our undoing

The daily news is full of reports of passengers attacking airline personnel, parents threatening school board members and escalating demands for banning books. And of course there’s the Trump-incited mob’s violent insurrection on Jan. 6 to prevent the confirmation of President-elect Biden. I find myself seriously wondering if these increasing displays of incivility portend the death of democracy.
U.S. POLITICS
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Read is a better option than Johnson

If columnist Steve Duin is really looking for a gubernatorial candidate who, as former Clatsop County District Attorney Josh Marquis said, presents “a rare opportunity to find our center” (“The free-flying Betsy Johnson,” Feb. 5), he should have profiled Tobias Read. Read was born in Montana and raised in Idaho and is neither the “Trumpista” nor the leftist loon that Duin cringes about. Before serving a decade as a state representative, Read worked for two U.S. treasury secretaries as well as at Nike. As state treasurer for the past six years, he has a knowledge base to effectively implement the millions of infrastructure dollars that will be coming to Oregon that far exceeds Betsy Johnson’s work on the Ways and Means Committee.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Money continues to corrupt

The ongoing story of pollution by money and its corrupting influence prevails with the recent decision by Secretary of State Shemia Fagan to disqualify the campaign finance reform petitions (“Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan follows through, kills effort to set campaign contribution limits in 2022,” Feb. 9). She holds to a decision that ignores the will of the people and clearly benefits her and her donors, who gave her a war chest of over $3 million in the 2020 election. How can one not feel growing outrage and anger knowing that the money of big donors will continue to drive important decisions affecting the daily lives of citizens in every area, from the climate crisis to health care to education, to the air we breathe and the water we drink? What happened to government by the people and for the people? What happened to Secretary Fagan’s “Protect our democracy agenda”? What happened to upholding our constitution’s protection of free and fair elections, which prohibits undue influence from power and money?
OREGON STATE
