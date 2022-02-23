Readers respond: Politicians should stick to the rules

In his Feb. 8 letter “Proof of vaccine rules are discriminatory,” Doug Dalrymple claims that proof of vaccination to enter certain businesses is discriminatory and forces him to share his medical history with others. This “it’s all about me” stance is what is fundamentally wrong with people who oppose efforts to stem the spread of COVID-19, always in the name of personal freedom. Whether one is vaccinated is most certainly a matter of the public interest, as unvaccinated people are far more likely to become infected by COVID and spread it to others. This is fact, not opinion. As to Dalrymple’s concerns that these rules set a precedent: Any precedent that elevates the health of the public over an individual’s ability to sicken others – without a shred of personal responsibility for such recklessness – is a good one. I will continue to support only businesses requiring proof of vaccination, masks and social distancing.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 11 DAYS AGO