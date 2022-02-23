Opinion: Practical options on homelessness that leaders should pursue now

At trial, you are considered innocent until proven guilty. “Proven” means the prosecutor’s evidence convinced jury members beyond a reasonable doubt. Long ago, 12 was chosen as the jury number for criminal trials. Forty-eight states required unanimous decisions. If prosecutors didn’t convince 12, they could retry or drop the case. Only Louisiana and Oregon allowed 11-1 and 10-2 decisions. Louisianans voted in 2018 to join the other states. Finally in 2020, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled Oregon’s practice unconstitutional. If there was no unanimous conviction, sorry, Mr. Steve Doell, you should not be able to label the defendant a “dangerous criminal” allowed to go free (“Opinion: SB 1511 grants a blanket edict to overturn valid convictions,” Feb. 16). By U.S. standards, previous conviction by an unconstitutional, nonunanimous jury also should mean not proven guilty. Although we have empathy for victims who thought their case was settled, we should also have empathy for anyone unfairly convicted because they lived in Oregon. Fair Oregonians want to correct this injustice.

OREGON STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO