Portland, OR

Opinion: Practical options on homelessness that leaders should pursue now

By Guest Columnist
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Lavey is a former Republican consultant who generally advises businesses. Looper is a strategic consultant who generally advises Democrats and progressive causes. They are co-founders of People for Portland, a 501(c)4 organization. It’s tragic that it’s taken official reports of people dying on our streets to finally get local...

Tahoe1
3d ago

First, get them all off drugs and alcohol. Offer them jobs cleaning up other camps and freeways as long as they are clean in exchange for a cheap room. The money saved by not contracting with prevailing wage subcontractors cleaning up after them can build the housing. The small rent fee will keep the facilities up. Purchase land in rural areas to put the campers who refuse to get there life in order. Fence it in so they can't wonder the countryside stealing.

8
Guest
3d ago

Remove the drugs the free needles the food. You want the food then you work every day cleaning up all your friends junk

9
Gaviota Otz
3d ago

this so sad Portland it's so destroyed by homeless unfortunately a lot of them don't clean or anything I hope this change soon WE WANT THE OLD PORTLAND OUR PORTLAND

4
 

