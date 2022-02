New metrics released from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Friday drop mask guidelines for most people in indoor public settings. The new metrics have caused a drastic shift in the measurement of COVID-19 community levels by county. Based on the new metrics, only 28% of people in the United States live in a high-risk county where residents should wear a mask indoors in public to protect themselves against COVID transmission.

SPRINGFIELD, MA ・ 5 HOURS AGO