Police search for evidence in father of 4 homicide investigation in Jacksonville Beach

DUVAL COUNTY, Fla. — Officers with the Jacksonville Beach Police Department are actively searching for evidence related to the investigation of a local dad’s death.

Police began a search at 9 a.m. in the wooded area of Sanctuary Boulevard between Jacksonville Drive and J. Turner Butler Boulevard.

That area is near where police said Jared Bridegan, a 33-year-old father of four, was shot and killed in front of his 2-year-old daughter last week.

The southbound roadway of Sanctuary Boulevard from Jacksonville Drive to J. Turner Butler Boulevard is temporarily closed as police conduct a search.

There is no threat to the community.

Police told Action News Jax on Tuesday that the shooting is believed to be targeted based off the circumstances, but are unsure how and it’s still unclear if Bridegan was the specific target.

Sergeant Tonya Tator said he was shot multiple times and from roughly three to four feet away.

Right now, First Coast Crime Stoppers is offering an increased reward of $8,000 for any information leading to the arrest of the person who killed Bridegan.

Action News Jax reporter Jessica Barreto will provide live updates from the scene on CBS47 at Noon.

Bridegan Reward

