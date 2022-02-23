ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brockton, MA

15-year-old boy arrested for Brockton murder

By Boston 25 News Staff
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2V5mVm_0eMhGqau00
15-year-old boy arrested for Brockton murder

BROCKTON, Mass. — A 15-year-old boy has been arrested and charged with murder in Brockton.

The Plymouth County District Attorney says the teen will be arraigned Wednesday morning for killing Fabio Andrade-Monteiro in the driveway of a home on Ash Street back on February 10.

[ Police investigating deadly shooting in Brockton ]

It was Brockton’s second homicide of the year. It’s still unclear what sparked the violence, or what the teen’s connection is to the victim

The teenager accused is scheduled to be arraigned on a murder charge in Brockton District Court.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brockton, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Plymouth, MA
City
Brockton, MA
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
Boston 25 News WFXT

Virginia man on electric skateboard killed by Florida driver, police say

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — A 40-year-old man riding an electric skateboard was killed on a South Florida road Friday night, authorities said. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the man, from Fairfax Virginia, was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Hutchinson Island in St. Lucie County, Treasure Coast Newspapers reported. The man, who was riding southbound aboard the two-wheeled vehicle, was found dead on North State Road A1A near the Breakers Landing townhomes northeast of Fort Pierce, the newspaper reported.
SAINT LUCIE COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Shooting#Brockton District Court#Cox Media Group
Boston 25 News WFXT

43 injured as tourist bus veers off road in Bavaria

VIENNA — (AP) — A tourist bus headed for the Austrian Alps crashed on a local highway in Upper Bavaria on Saturday, injuring 43 of the 61 people on board. Around 7:30 a.m. on Saturday morning, the double-decker bus veered off the road and crashed near the town of Inzell, in the Traunstein district of Bavaria, according to Bavarian police. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.
ACCIDENTS
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
81K+
Followers
92K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy