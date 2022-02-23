15-year-old boy arrested for Brockton murder

BROCKTON, Mass. — A 15-year-old boy has been arrested and charged with murder in Brockton.

The Plymouth County District Attorney says the teen will be arraigned Wednesday morning for killing Fabio Andrade-Monteiro in the driveway of a home on Ash Street back on February 10.

It was Brockton’s second homicide of the year. It’s still unclear what sparked the violence, or what the teen’s connection is to the victim

The teenager accused is scheduled to be arraigned on a murder charge in Brockton District Court.

