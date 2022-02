TORONTO SIX (11-2-1) vs. METROPOLITAN RIVETERS (5-8-1) Time: 2:00 p.m. ET. Where: Prudential Center Practice Facility (Newark, N.J.) The no. 1 team in the PHF is looking to bounce back after losing just their second game in regulation this season, as the Toronto Six are coming off a 3-0 loss to the last-place Buffalo Beauts in a special outdoor game this past Monday. It was the first regulation loss for the Six in nine games, and the first time the team has been shutout this season. Yet, they are still three points ahead of the Connecticut Whale for first in the league, with one of the best offenses in the league, led by the dominant Mikyla Grant-Mentis.

