Nearly 9,000-year-old shrine unearthed in Jordan

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Brad Dress
 3 days ago

( The Hill ) — Archaeologists say they unearthed a nearly 9,000-year-old shrine in the desert of Jordan.

The archeologists made the discovery at a remote Neolithic campsite on the eastern side of Jordan’s desert, The Associated Press reported.

The shrine held two large standing stones carved with anthropomorphic figures as well as a hearth and altar and a miniature model of a convergence of two large stone walls that are used to trap gazelles.

‘Twosday’ baby born at 2:22 a.m. on 2/22/22 at North Carolina hospital

The finding amazed the archeologists because it’s ancient but in good condition.

“It’s 9,000 years old and everything was almost intact,” said Jordanian archaeologist Wael Abu-Azziza, the co-director of the project, to the AP.

The oldest temple in the world, the Gobekli Tepe, is 11,000 years old, according to Smithsonian Magazine .

The structure in Turkey predates Stonehenge in England.

