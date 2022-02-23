Authorities identified 37-year-old Nathan Ponichter who died after a pedestrian crash in Pacifica (Pacifica, CA) Nationwide Report

Officials identified 37-year-old Nathan Ponichter as the man who lost his life after being hit by a vehicle on Monday night in Pacifica.

Officers quickly responded to the area of Skyline Boulevard, also known as State Highway 35, between Manor and King Drives at about 9:30 p.m. after getting reports of an auto-pedestrian crash [...]

Read More >>

February 23, 2022

Browse through Today’s California Accident News.