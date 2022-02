Legislative Column from Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay. Agriculture is part of the very fabric that constitutes New York. Despite many obstacles, our farming community provides food and sustenance for our families, schoolchildren and the less fortunate year after year with passion and diligence. Starting tomorrow, we celebrate the contributions of our farming community and those who will continue the proud tradition of meeting our nutritional needs during Future Farmers of America Week, which runs through Saturday, Feb. 26.

FULTON, NY ・ 8 DAYS AGO