Watch: Silverton gets blanketed with snow

SILVERTON, Colo. (KDVR) — An Arctic front moved into Colorado this week, bringing dangerously cold temperatures and snowfall.

Wednesday is a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day .

Michael Maxfield, who lives in Silverton, said the community received 8 inches of fresh snowfall overnight Tuesday into Wednesday. He shared video of the snow. You can watch it in the player above.

The Pinpoint Weather Team said another 4-10 inches of snow accumulation across the Western Slope and Southern Mountains is possible by 12 p.m. on Thursday.

Red Mountain Pass Credit: CDOT

Red Mountain Pass was forced to close from Silverton to Ouray Tuesday night due to the heavy snow and treacherous conditions, the Colorado Department of Transportation said.

