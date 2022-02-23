ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Silverton, CO

Watch: Silverton gets blanketed with snow

By Dara Bitler
 3 days ago

SILVERTON, Colo. (KDVR) — An Arctic front moved into Colorado this week, bringing dangerously cold temperatures and snowfall.

Wednesday is a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day .

Michael Maxfield, who lives in Silverton, said the community received 8 inches of fresh snowfall overnight Tuesday into Wednesday. He shared video of the snow. You can watch it in the player above.

Denver records coldest low temperature in 123 years

The Pinpoint Weather Team said another 4-10 inches of snow accumulation across the Western Slope and Southern Mountains is possible by 12 p.m. on Thursday.

Red Mountain Pass Credit: CDOT

Red Mountain Pass was forced to close from Silverton to Ouray Tuesday night due to the heavy snow and treacherous conditions, the Colorado Department of Transportation said.

